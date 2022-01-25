A Canadian food manufacturer is taking over the former Procter & Gamble plant in Brockville, a move officials say will create more than 200 new jobs.

Quebec City-based Leclerc has announced the purchase of the former factory at 1475 California Avenue, and plans to move production of many of its products, such as the Celebration cookie, to Brockville.

“The economic investment and employment surge that will be created by Leclerc will bring a major boost to our economy,” Brockville mayor Mike Kalivas said in a news release. “The city would like to express its thanks to Leclerc for choosing Brockville. We look forward to continuing to work with Leclerc as they set up and build their business here.”

Procter & Gamble was one of Brockville’s largest employers when it announced in 2017 it would close the plant, eliminating about 480 employees. It closed gradually and has sat empty for just over a year.

Leclerc’s move to Brockville will see $100 million invested locally over the next five years, said a news release from the St. Lawrence Corridor Economic Commission.

The commission consists of the six municipalities along the St. Lawrence: Brockville, Prescott and the townships of Augusta, Edwardsburgh-Cardinal, Elizabethtown-Kitley, and Front of Yonge.

“This is great news for our entire region. We are replacing P&G with a fourth-generation,

family-owned Canadian cookie and snack leader in Leclerc,” commissioner Charlie Mignault said in the release. “A multinational food processing giant has recognized our price advantage, our location advantage, and most importantly, our people advantage.”

Leclerc aims to get operations up and running at the new plant by July. The provincial government is pitching in $1.5 million to help facilitate Leclerc’s move to Brockville.