

The Canadian Press





The name of notorious late Toronto mayor Rob Ford could soon grace one of the city's streets. His name is one of 10 proposed as the city redesigns a major intersection not far from the riding Ford once represented as a city councillor.

Ford earned international attention during his single term as Toronto's mayor, during which he struggled with substance abuse issues. The politician, the brother of current Ontario Premier Doug Ford, died of cancer in 2016 at the age of 46.

The intersection redesign is set to take place where three major streets converge in the western suburb of Etobicoke. It will feature both easier access to a subway station and separated bike lanes on all major roads, a measure Rob Ford frequently opposed while on city council.

Other proposals for the revamped roads include naming them after long-time Blue Jays radio play-by-play announcer Jerry Howarth, area resident Darwin Cook who worked on popular comic series including Superman and Batman, and Biindagen, the Ojibwe word meaning "enter" or "welcome." Toronto residents are encouraged to visit a city webpage to cast their votes for the names they prefer. The poll closes on Sept. 2.