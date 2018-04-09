

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A man was treated by paramedics after a late night fire in Centretown.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call reporting smoke coming from a 7th floor apartment on Gilmour Street just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

It took firefighters about 10 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Ottawa Fire says the male occupant of the apartment sustained injuries, and was in the care of paramedics.

Investigators are searching for the cause of the blaze.