Ottawa Fire fighters are battling a three-alarm blaze on William Street in the Byward Market

Flames can be seen atop a building at 35 William Street, the address of the Vittoria Trattoria restaurant.

All the occupants of the restaurant are out of the building.

Crews responded to the scene just before 11:30 am.

Roads in the area are closed to traffic.

Crews confirm working fire at a restaurant at 35 William St in the Market. 2nd Alarm at 11:25 a.m. . All occupants reported out. Motorists & pedestrians are asked to avoid the area between Dalhousie & Sussex. Slow Down. Move Over for emergency services #ottnews #otttraffic pic.twitter.com/lqJvHUuDuz — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) April 12, 2019

Fire crews battling fire on William Street in the Byward Market @ctvottawa #ottnews pic.twitter.com/twFO8xQcYP — Stephanie Ha (@stephanie_ha) April 12, 2019