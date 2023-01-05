Large fire at Barrhaven homes under construction

Firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm blaze in a new development in south Barrhaven.

Fire officials said on Twitter a home under construction on Surface Lane has caught fire and spread to another home under construction.

Viewer video from the scene shows smoke and flames billowing from the home.

Additional video from Ottawa Fire Services showed two propane tanks at the scene being cooled by firefighters due to their relief valves letting go.

⚠️ A hazard on scene where two large propane tanks are being cooled by Firefighters due to their relief valves letting go.

The new development is just east of Highway 416, south of Cambrian Road.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...