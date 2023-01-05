Large fire at Barrhaven homes under construction
Firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm blaze in a new development in south Barrhaven.
Fire officials said on Twitter a home under construction on Surface Lane has caught fire and spread to another home under construction.
Viewer video from the scene shows smoke and flames billowing from the home.
Additional video from Ottawa Fire Services showed two propane tanks at the scene being cooled by firefighters due to their relief valves letting go.
The new development is just east of Highway 416, south of Cambrian Road.
This is a breaking news story. More to come...
Canada's travel complaint process is 'broken': aviation expert
Canada's process for handling travel complaints is 'broken,' one aviation expert says, as passengers struggled to get to their destinations this holiday season amid widespread delays and cancellations.
Prince Harry says William attacked him during argument: report
Prince Harry alleges in a much-anticipated new memoir that his brother Prince William lashed out and physically attacked him during a furious argument over the brothers' deteriorating relationship, The Guardian reported Thursday.
Case of 8 teens charged in Toronto homeless man's death set to return to court
The case of eight teenage girls facing second-degree murder charges in the death of a homeless man is set to return to a Toronto court today.
'A disaster': U.S. Speaker fight exposes Republican leadership vacuum
With House Republicans riven by infighting, unable to coalesce around a pick for speaker, former President Donald Trump had an emphatic message for the new GOP majority.
Jeremy Renner has hospital bed 'spa day' with mother and sister as recovery continues
Jeremy Renner continues to recover in a hospital intensive care unit Thursday but was treated to a bedside 'spa day' with the help from his sister and mother.
As parents celebrate lower child-care fees, will provinces keep up with demand?
Parents are seeing their child-care fees reduced by 50 per cent, on average, as part of the federal government's early learning and childcare agreements with provinces and territories, but some in the child-care industry are ringing alarm bells over concern there won't be enough spaces to meet demand.
Going for gold: Canada roars back to beat U.S. in world junior semifinal
Canada is one step away from its 20th gold medal at the world junior hockey championship. Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Thomas Milic was outstanding in making 43 saves as the tournament hosts fought back from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the United States 6-2 on Wednesday in another emotional matchup of the bitter international rivals.
Hamlin's collapse spurs new wave of vaccine misinformation
Unfounded claims about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines proliferated in the hours and days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday's game, revealing how pervasive vaccine misinformation remains three years after the pandemic began.
Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by Pope
With bells tolling, tens of thousands of faithful, political leaders and the pope himself mourned Benedict XVI, the German theologian who made history by resigning the papacy, at a rare requiem Mass Thursday for a dead pontiff presided over by a living one.
Special weather statement ends in N.S., messy conditions continue
A mix of wintry weather has caused several school closures and messy driving conditions in Nova Scotia.
Hockey fans say world juniors are a success despite recent scandals
Capping off a year that saw Hockey Canada mired in scandal over its handling of sexual assault allegations, the world junior hockey championship in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., opened last month under a cloud.
Rate of dispensing Paxlovid up 130 per cent since Ontario pharmacists were allowed to prescribe
The rate of dispensing Paxlovid has increased by more than 130 per cent since pharmacists were permitted to prescribe the medication, the Ontario government says.
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario NDP to confirm MPP Marit Stiles as leader in February
The Ontario New Democratic Party is hoping to confirm Toronto-area MPP Marit Stiles as their new leader a full month earlier than anticipated.
Case of 8 teens charged in Toronto homeless man's death set to return to court
The case of eight teenage girls facing second-degree murder charges in the death of a homeless man is set to return to a Toronto court today.
Man's body found near migrant border crossing site in Quebec
A man's body was found Wednesday afternoon in Montérégie, Que., near the Roxham Road crossing point used by many migrants to enter Canada from the U.S.
NFL emergency highlights Montreal ER doctor's mission to put defibrillators on the map
A Montreal ER doctor and cardiac arrest researcher's foundation has developed a free mobile app called AED-Quebec. It allows users to locate the nearest available defibrillator, crucial for cardiac emergencies.
School buses cancelled in Sudbury area
After receiving a fresh blanket of new snow overnight, school buses in Sudbury, Espanola and Massey are cancelled for students Thursday.
Expert and fire officials warn of unsafe ice in North Bay-area
North Bay fire officials along with a local angler are encouraging excited fishermen to delay putting their shacks on the lakes, citing unsafe ice.
Avoid Highbury between Brydges and Langmuir: LPS
London police are asking people to avoid the area of Highbury Avenue between Brydges Street and Langmuir Avenue.
Arrest made in sexual assault investigation
London police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation. Following the original release in December of the man being wanted by police, an additional victim came forward with a report of a similar incident, according to police.
Eviction from London, Ont. long-term care home exposes flaws in system
It’s a case that some say exposes flaws in the province’s long-term care system. Advocates are speaking out after their friend, a vulnerable woman, was evicted from Glendale Crossing long-term care home in London because she hadn’t slept in her room for three months, as she had been in hospital.
Man arrested for brandishing knife at Winnipeg apartment building: police
The Winnipeg Police Service made an arrest on Thursday morning after a man was allegedly brandishing a knife at a downtown apartment building.
'We can be extremely successful': KUB Bakery saved by Winnipeg celebrities
One of Winnipeg's beloved bakeries closed down in mid-November, just short of its 100th anniversary. But now a pair of local celebrities is making sure the business stays open.
Charges laid after cannabis edibles handed out to kids on Halloween in Winnipeg
Formal charges have been laid more than two months after cannabis gummies were handed out to children on Halloween night in Winnipeg.
Man cuts employee's clothing during a Kitchener business robbery: police
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an individual after a robbery at a Kitchener business.
Charges laid after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Kitchener
The driver of a motor vehicle has been charged after striking a pedestrian in Kitchener Tuesday evening.
'These are my life': Deadline passes for Guelph/Eramosa man to remove 200 pigeons from his property
The deadline has come and gone for a Guelph/Eramosa Township man to remove racing pigeons from his property.
4 cases of Omicron subvariant identified in Alberta
The Alberta government says four cases of a contagious new subvariant of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 have been found here.
Calgary man rescued from house fire dies in hospital
The Calgary Fire Department says a man who was pulled out of a burning home Wednesday morning has died of his injuries.
Kevin Stanfield's forecast: After a cooler Thursday, Calgary warms
Calgary is turning the heat dial up for the weekend.
89-year-old Prince Albert man 'knocked out' while confronting intruder in seniors' building
Residents of a Prince Albert seniors’ living complex want increased security after an 89-year-old man was assaulted Monday evening.
Saskatoon homeowner blames moose for broken window
A Saskatoon homeowner is dealing with two broken windowpanes in his front room after he says a moose cracked the glass, not once, but twice.
Saskatoon fire crews called to multi-unit complex
The Saskatoon Fire department responded to a call in the Mount Royal Neighbourhood Wednesday evening.
Alberta premier, environment minister challenge yet to be tabled federal 'just transition bill'
Alberta's premier and environment minister are taking aim at the federal government's intention to create a 'just transition bill' to help any displaced energy workers find new jobs in a net-zero future.
Alberta judge makes recommendations after death of Indigenous girl in care
An Alberta judge has made 20 recommendations from a fatality inquiry into the 2014 death of a young girl in care.
This Red Deer man escaped a charging moose by climbing a tree
A Red Deer man met an unlikely four-legged foe while walking through his neighbourhood.
Violent arrest outside B.C. concert prompted by public urination investigation, lawyer alleges
A public urination investigation outside of a rock concert resulted in the violent, caught-on-camera arrest of a B.C. man who is now suing the police, according to his lawyer.
Turpel-Lafond case prompts renewed calls to address 'pretendianism' at Canada's universities
Mary-Ellen Turpel-Lafond, who was the province's first children's watchdog, is no longer a professor at the University of British Columbia, months after a CBC report raised questions about her claimed Indigenous background.
E-Comm 911 releases list of Top 10 nuisance calls of 2022
A desire to report somebody for not cleaning up after their dog does not constitute an emergency, according to 911 call-takers. Neither does a person cutting to the front of the line at a car wash.
Possible 'near-zero visibility' prompts fog advisory in and around Regina
Near-zero visibility is possible in some areas in and around Regina on Thursday.
No injuries reported in east Regina garage blaze: RFPS
No injuries were reported as a result of a fire in an east Regina garage on Wednesday evening.