ARNPRIOR -- A group in Arnprior is asking for your votes and clicks in order to advance to the next round of an international lip-syncing competition.

Created by L’Arche Canada, "Battle of the Fans" is a lip-sync battle contested between L’Arche groups from around the world, aiming to help raise awareness for people living with disabilities.

L’Arche Arnprior recently dubbed over Meat Loaf’s "I Would Do Anything For Love", and even got a shout out from Meat Loaf at the end of their video.

They are asking for your likes, shares, and views on their Facebook page by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, in order to advance to the next round of competition. Donations to the competition can also be made here.

"At the end of this competition we’d get recognized as the first international winners of the international lip sync competition for Battle of the Fans," says Tracy Tenederos, a community life coordinator for L’Arche Arnprior. "And also this will help a lot of awareness for people who are needing help this time of the year as well."

The competition happens to fall in line with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) on Thursday, Dec. 3.

"This year’s theme for the International Day of Persons with Disabilities is focussing on people with disabilities during COVID-19," says Tenederos. "Most of the time, people who have disabilities are often the ones who are not given the first preference for housing, diagnosis, or even transportation to go get their COVID-19 testing."

Information onL’Arche Arnprior is available on their website.