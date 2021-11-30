OTTAWA -- L.A. Kings forward Brendan Lemieux has been suspended for five games for biting Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk during a game on Nov. 27 in Los Angeles.

The NHL Department of Player Safety issued the decision Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred with 6:09 left in the third period. Tkachuk had shoved L.A.'s Blake Lizotte following the whistle, at which point Lemieux engaged. He and Tkachuk wrestled to the ice, which is when the bite occurred. Lemieux was assessed a match penalty at the time.

Tkachuk responded to the incident forcefully when speaking to the media after the game.

"I think it is the most gutless thing somebody could ever do," Tkachuk told reporters.

At Tuesday's practice, Senators head coach D.J. Smith said he didn't know whether Tkachuk required a tetanus shot after being bitten.

The NHL said Tuesday that Lemieux would forfeit $38,750. The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

The Senators host the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at the Canadian Tire Centre. Tkachuk was in the practice lineup Tuesday.

--With files from TSN 1200.