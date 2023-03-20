Korey's Caesar Salad Tricks
Making a memorable caesar salad is easy with a few easy homemade ingredients and one fun store-bought....GOLDFISH crackers!
Korey's Caesar Dressing
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 3 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1 tbsp maple syrup
- 2 tbsp dijon mustard
- 2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 cup parmesan cheese, grated
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp ground black pepper
Mix together and refrigerate until ready to toss salad.
Stellis's Maple Bacon Bits:
- 1 lb. bacon
- 3 tbsp. maple syrup
Cut bacon into 1/2-inch pieces; cook over medium-high heat until well done.
Drain all fat; add maple syrup and simmer over medium heat until caramelized....you are going to love this!
Croutons: Gold Fish for the win...these are such a fun and fast substitute
TIPS: Ensure romaine lettuce leaves are dry, and just out of the refrigerator before assembly. Cold dressing and cold lettuce are key!
Freshly grated Parmesan is better than store-bought shredded. (use what you have)
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 people stabbed at Halifax-area high school; 1 person in custody
-
-
-
-
-
opinion
opinion | Biden's Canada visit is long overdue, expert says
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 3 people stabbed at Halifax-area high school; 1 person in custody
Police in Halifax say three people have been stabbed and a student is in custody following a weapons complaint at a high school in Bedford, N.S. The victims were taken to hospital for treatment, but the extent of their injuries is not yet known.
W5 Investigates | How did a healthy teen die at a minor hockey camp?
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in CTV W5's 'What Happened to Ben,' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Conservatives forcing MPs to vote on striking new foreign interference study
In an effort to keep the foreign interference story at the forefront, and to do an apparent end run around the Liberal filibuster blocking one study from going ahead, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has forced the House to spend the day debating a motion instructing an opposition-dominated House committee to strike its own review.
Amazon cuts 9,000 more jobs, bringing 2023 total to 27,000
Amazon plans to eliminate 9,000 more jobs in the next few weeks, CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo to staff on Monday.
Donald Trump's call for protests gets muted reaction by supporters
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's calls for protests ahead of his anticipated indictment in New York have generated mostly muted reactions from supporters, with even some of his most ardent loyalists dismissing the idea as a waste of time or a law enforcement trap.
Spring backwards? Why next spring will come earlier than it has in nearly 130 years
In the previous century, the spring equinox typically fell on March 21, but the first day of spring has slowly been moving. Here's why next year it will fall on March 19, for the first time since the 1800s.
opinion | Biden's Canada visit is long overdue, expert says
Questions abound as to why U.S. President Biden is only now making the visit to Canada, more than two years into his presidency.
Nordstrom Canada to begin liquidation Tuesday after receiving court's permission
The liquidation sales at Nordstrom stores across Canada will begin Tuesday.
6 missing after Old Montreal fire 'probably still in the rubble': Police
Officials are still looking for victims after a fire ripped through a building in Old Montreal last week, killing at least one person. At a press conference Monday morning, spokespersons for the Montreal police and Montreal fire department said six people are still missing. They come from various locations in Quebec, Ontario and the U.S.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 people stabbed at Halifax-area high school; 1 person in custody
Police in Halifax say three people have been stabbed and a student is in custody following a weapons complaint at a high school in Bedford, N.S. The victims were taken to hospital for treatment, but the extent of their injuries is not yet known.
-
Houston government announces bonuses for nurses in Nova Scotia’s publicly funded health-care system
Frontline nurses who are working for publicly-funded employers in Nova Scotia will receive a bonus of up to $10,000, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston announced Monday.
-
University of PEI Faculty Association says members on strike as negotiations stall
The University of Prince Edward Island Faculty Association says its staff has gone on strike after what it says are failed attempts to enter additional negotiations with the university's administration.
Toronto
-
Ontario Lotto Max winner days away from losing out on $373,000 prize
Someone in Ontario who won a huge Lotto Max prize – and probably doesn't know it – is just days away from losing the money.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Emergency crews at house fire in Richmond Hill
A house in Richmond Hill was consumed in plumes of smoke on Monday afternoon.
-
U.S. driver charged with stunt driving 'didn't realize' Ontario speed limits aren't posted miles
A driver from New York who was allegedly caught going nearly double the speed limit in Ontario told police they 'didn’t realize' speed signs weren’t posted in miles per hour.
Montreal
-
6 missing after Old Montreal fire 'probably still in the rubble': Police
Officials are still looking for victims after a fire ripped through a building in Old Montreal last week, killing at least one person. At a press conference Monday morning, spokespersons for the Montreal police and Montreal fire department said six people are still missing. They come from various locations in Quebec, Ontario and the U.S.
-
A 3rd person has died after truck rammed pedestrians in Amqui, Que.
Quebec provincial police (SQ) announced Monday morning that a third person has died in connection with the tragedy in Amqui, in the Lower St. Lawrence region, where a driver drove his pickup truck into pedestrians a week ago.
-
78-year-old man dies in Verdun fire
A 78-year-old man died Monday following a residential fire in Verdun.
Northern Ontario
-
Serious single-vehicle crash closes MR80 in Val Caron
A 46-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash on MR80 near Donaldson Crescent in Val Caron.
-
Sudbury murder trial delayed again due to COVID-19
The second-degree murder trial of Robert Steven Wright was delayed again Monday due to COVID-19.
-
Heavy police presence on Manitoulin Island Sunday afternoon
Heavy police presence at Corbiere Road on the M'Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island Sunday afternoon.
London
-
London man charged with arson
A London man has been arrested and charged with arson after a fire over the weekend. According to police, crews were called to a working fire at an apartment building in the 1600-block of Adelaide Street north around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.
-
Four police officers assaulted in St. Thomas
Four police officers were assaulted over the weekend while attempting to make an arrest in St. Thomas. Just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a home in the north end of the city.
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC | Construction of Wellington Gateway project underway
Lane restrictions are now in place on Wellington Street as construction gets underway on Phase 1 of the Wellington Gateway and Municipal Infrastructure Improvements project.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba planning integrated missing persons unit to share info between police, CFS and Indigenous advocates
Manitoba is planning to create an integrated missing persons response unit, sharing information between police agencies, CFS and Indigenous advocates when someone goes missing.
-
Here is when reservations will open for Manitoba’s campsites
Manitobans are encouraged to plan ahead and get ready for camping season as the province’s new park reservation launching next week.
-
Man stabbed with hypodermic needle at restaurant: police
A 34-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly stabbed a stranger with a hypodermic needle while they were waiting in line to order food at a restaurant.
Kitchener
-
Inquest into death of Kitchener man shot and killed by police begins
Nearly eight years after 20-year-old Beau Baker was shot and killed by a Waterloo regional police officer, an inquest into the Kitchener man’s death is now getting underway.
-
17-year-old killed in Mapleton crash
A teenager has died and two others have serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Mapleton Township.
-
'Everybody’s pulling together': Community reels following death of 10-year-old girl near Brantford
A community is in mourning after a 10-year-old girl was killed earlier this week when flames tore through her family’s camping trailer southeast of Brantford.
Calgary
-
Child in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in northwest Calgary
An 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Royal Oak.
-
LIVE at 3
LIVE at 3 | Alberta to provide update on imported children's medication
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Health Minister Jason Copping will give an update on the effort to import and distribute children's pain and fever medicine Monday afternoon.
-
Powwow aims to bring Siksika Nation and Strathmore residents together in honour of slain Indigenous man
The Town of Strathmore and Siksika Nation hosted the first Lead By Example Powwow this weekend in honour of a young Indigenous man who was shot to death four years ago.
Saskatoon
-
Province overturns city decision to block 112-unit condo development in downtown Saskatoon
A provincial appeal board has overturned a city decision to block the development of a 112-unit apartment on former Knox United Church land.
-
Bedard fever hits Saskatoon
After weeks of anticipation, the day Saskatoon Blades fans have been waiting for finally came.
-
Experience Regina apologizes following criticism over 'offensive' slogans
Some residents of Saskatchewan's capital city have been vocal with their disapproval of Tourism Regina's latest rebrand, prompting an apology from the organization.
Edmonton
-
Woman hospitalized after being hit by vehicle on Whyte Avenue
A pedestrian was taken to hospital Monday morning after she was hit by a vehicle while in a crosswalk on Whyte Avenue.
-
Photo of 'person of interest' released in connection to western Alberta homicide
Police have released photos of what they are calling a "person of interest" in a homicide investigation in western Alberta.
-
Fire that caused $7M in damages at north apartment was caused by mechanical failure
An electrical or mechanical failure caused the March 12 fire at a north Edmonton apartment building, investigators have found.
Vancouver
-
Car fire erupts after collision in South Vancouver, intersection closed as police investigate
A vehicle burst into flames in South Vancouver after an early morning collision Monday, prompting police to shut down the intersection at Kingsway and Tyne Street amid an investigation.
-
Man seriously injured in downtown Nanaimo shooting
One man is in the hospital in serious condition after being shot in downtown Nanaimo this weekend, according to authorities.
-
Fraser Valley commuters left in lurch as transit workers strike
People who rely on transit to get around parts of the Fraser Valley are scrambling to find alternatives as workers with BC Transit walk the picket line.
Regina
-
Bedard becomes first Regina Pats player to hit 70 goals in a season since Dale Derkatch
Regina Pats’ captain Connor Bedard reached the 70 goal mark on the season in Regina’s 4-2 win over the Blades in Saskatoon on Sunday.
-
Regina couple plans Hawaii trip after $100,000 lotto win
A Regina couple are $100,000 richer after adding an EXTRA to their 6/49 draw win.
-
Sask. land value rose higher than national average in 2022: Farm Credit Canada
The value of farmland showed immense growth over the course of 2022, according to a report from Farm Credit Canada (FCC).