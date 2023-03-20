Korey's Caesar Salad Tricks

Making a memorable caesar salad is easy with a few easy homemade ingredients and one fun store-bought....GOLDFISH crackers!

Korey's Caesar Dressing

1/2 cup olive oil

1/2 cup mayonnaise

3 garlic cloves, minced

3 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tbsp maple syrup

2 tbsp dijon mustard

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1/2 cup parmesan cheese, grated

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

Mix together and refrigerate until ready to toss salad.

Stellis's Maple Bacon Bits:

1 lb. bacon

3 tbsp. maple syrup

Cut bacon into 1/2-inch pieces; cook over medium-high heat until well done.

Drain all fat; add maple syrup and simmer over medium heat until caramelized....you are going to love this!

Croutons: Gold Fish for the win...these are such a fun and fast substitute

TIPS: Ensure romaine lettuce leaves are dry, and just out of the refrigerator before assembly. Cold dressing and cold lettuce are key!

Freshly grated Parmesan is better than store-bought shredded. (use what you have)