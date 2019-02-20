Korey Kealey Recipes for February 20, 2019
http://www.kitchenkonnected.com
Published Wednesday, February 20, 2019 11:10AM EST
Parsnip Spiced Bundt Cake
A twist on the classic carrot cake; this delicious cake features Ontario parsnips. Parsnips make this cake rich and moist. Perfect for a teatime treat.
Preparation Time: 25 minutes
Baking Time: 1 hour
Cooking Time: 3 minutes
Serves 12 to 14
- 1 cup (250 mL) each all-purpose flour and whole wheat flour
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) ground cinnamon
- 1 tsp (5 mL) each baking soda and baking powder
- 1 tsp (5 mL) ground ginger
- 1/2 tsp (2 mL) each ground nutmeg, ground allspice and ground cloves
- 1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) ground flax seeds
- 1 cup (250 mL) granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) vegetable oil
- 4 Ontario Eggs
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) Ontario Milk
- 4 cups (1 L) grated Ontario Parsnips
- 1 cup (250 mL) walnut pieces
Glaze:
- 1/4 cup (50 mL) block cream cheese, at room temperature
- 3 tbsp (45 mL) Ontario Maple Syrup
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) each Ontario Sour Cream and Milk
In medium bowl, sift together all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, cloves and salt. Stir in flax seeds; set aside.
In large bowl, whisk together sugar and oil. Whisk in eggs 1 at a time; add milk. Using spatula, stir in flour mixture until blended. Stir in parsnips and walnuts.
Spoon mixture into greased and floured 10-inch (25 cm) Bundt pan, smooth top. Bake in 325°F (160°C) oven, for 1 hour or until toothpick inserted in centre comes out clean. Let cool in pan, on wire rack for 5 minutes. Run knife around edge then carefully turn out onto rack and cool completely.
Glaze: In small saucepan, over medium-high heat, whisk together cream cheese, maple syrup, sour cream and milk until smooth, about 3 minutes. Pour or spoon glaze over top of cake.
Nutritional Information:
1 Serving (When recipe serves 14):
- PROTEIN: 7 grams
- FAT: 17 grams
- CARBOHYDRATE: 39 grams
- CALORIES: 330
- FIBRE: 4 grams
- SODIUM: 190 mg
Cajun Shredded Beef with Slaw
If you love arriving home to dinner ready, then this is the recipe for you. The beef can be served on a bun, as sliders, on top of Naan or even over rice. The sweetness of the slaw pairs perfectly with the rich beef flavour.
Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Slow-Cooker: 8 hours
Cooking Time: 3 minutes
Serves 8 to 12
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) each ground cinnamon and chili powder
- 1 tsp (5 mL) each dried thyme leaves, oregano leaves and salt
- 1 tsp (5 mL) ground allspice
- 1/4 tsp (1 mL) black pepper
- 1/8 tsp (0.5 mL) cayenne pepper
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 kg boneless Ontario Beef (Round Roast)
- 1 tsp (5 mL) vegetable oil
- 1 cup (250 mL) beef broth
- 1 cup (250 mL) diced Ontario Onion
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) Ontario Honey
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) cornstarch
- 12 Ciabatta buns
Slaw:
- 2 cups (500 mL) shredded Ontario Celeriac (Celery Root)
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) each sliced Ontario Onion and Red Cabbage
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) shredded Ontario Carrots
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) vegetable oil
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) Ontario Honey
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) white vinegar
- 1/4 tsp (1 mL) each salt and pepper
In small bowl, combine cinnamon, chili powder, thyme, oregano, salt, allspice, black pepper, cayenne pepper and garlic; rub over roast.
In large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Brown beef on all sides, about 5 minutes. Transfer to 4-quart (4 L) slow-cooker. Add broth, onion and honey. Cover and cook on LOW for 8 hours or until beef is tender.
Transfer beef to cutting board; let stand for 10 minutes Shred beef using 2 forks.
Strain liquid into large glass measuring cup. Pour 1 cup (250 mL) of the liquid into large saucepan. Heat over medium-high heat. In small bowl, whisk together cornstarch and 1/4 cup (50 mL) cold water; gradually whisk into saucepan. Bring to boil for 1 minute or until desired thickness is reached. Add beef; stir to coat and warm through.
Slaw: In medium bowl, stir together celeriac, onion, cabbage, carrots, oil, honey, vinegar, salt and pepper.
Serve beef mixture in buns; top with slaw.
Nutritional Information:
- 1 Serving (When recipe serves 12):
- PROTEIN: 24 grams
- FAT: 7 grams
- CARBOHYDRATE: 41 grams
- CALORIES: 329
- FIBRE: 3 grams
- SODIUM: 710 mg