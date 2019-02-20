

Parsnip Spiced Bundt Cake

A twist on the classic carrot cake; this delicious cake features Ontario parsnips. Parsnips make this cake rich and moist. Perfect for a teatime treat.

Preparation Time: 25 minutes

Baking Time: 1 hour

Cooking Time: 3 minutes

Serves 12 to 14

1 cup (250 mL) each all-purpose flour and whole wheat flour

1 tbsp (15 mL) ground cinnamon

1 tsp (5 mL) each baking soda and baking powder

1 tsp (5 mL) ground ginger

1/2 tsp (2 mL) each ground nutmeg, ground allspice and ground cloves

1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt

2 tbsp (25 mL) ground flax seeds

1 cup (250 mL) granulated sugar

1/2 cup (125 mL) vegetable oil

4 Ontario Eggs

1/2 cup (125 mL) Ontario Milk

4 cups (1 L) grated Ontario Parsnips

1 cup (250 mL) walnut pieces

Glaze:

1/4 cup (50 mL) block cream cheese, at room temperature

3 tbsp (45 mL) Ontario Maple Syrup

2 tbsp (25 mL) each Ontario Sour Cream and Milk

In medium bowl, sift together all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, cloves and salt. Stir in flax seeds; set aside.

In large bowl, whisk together sugar and oil. Whisk in eggs 1 at a time; add milk. Using spatula, stir in flour mixture until blended. Stir in parsnips and walnuts.

Spoon mixture into greased and floured 10-inch (25 cm) Bundt pan, smooth top. Bake in 325°F (160°C) oven, for 1 hour or until toothpick inserted in centre comes out clean. Let cool in pan, on wire rack for 5 minutes. Run knife around edge then carefully turn out onto rack and cool completely.

Glaze: In small saucepan, over medium-high heat, whisk together cream cheese, maple syrup, sour cream and milk until smooth, about 3 minutes. Pour or spoon glaze over top of cake.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving (When recipe serves 14):

PROTEIN: 7 grams

FAT: 17 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 39 grams

CALORIES: 330

FIBRE: 4 grams

SODIUM: 190 mg

Cajun Shredded Beef with Slaw

If you love arriving home to dinner ready, then this is the recipe for you. The beef can be served on a bun, as sliders, on top of Naan or even over rice. The sweetness of the slaw pairs perfectly with the rich beef flavour.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Slow-Cooker: 8 hours

Cooking Time: 3 minutes

Serves 8 to 12

1 tbsp (15 mL) each ground cinnamon and chili powder

1 tsp (5 mL) each dried thyme leaves, oregano leaves and salt

1 tsp (5 mL) ground allspice

1/4 tsp (1 mL) black pepper

1/8 tsp (0.5 mL) cayenne pepper

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 kg boneless Ontario Beef (Round Roast)

1 tsp (5 mL) vegetable oil

1 cup (250 mL) beef broth

1 cup (250 mL) diced Ontario Onion

2 tbsp (25 mL) Ontario Honey

2 tbsp (25 mL) cornstarch

12 Ciabatta buns

Slaw:

2 cups (500 mL) shredded Ontario Celeriac (Celery Root)

1/2 cup (125 mL) each sliced Ontario Onion and Red Cabbage

1/2 cup (125 mL) shredded Ontario Carrots

2 tbsp (25 mL) vegetable oil

1 tbsp (15 mL) Ontario Honey

1 tbsp (15 mL) white vinegar

1/4 tsp (1 mL) each salt and pepper

In small bowl, combine cinnamon, chili powder, thyme, oregano, salt, allspice, black pepper, cayenne pepper and garlic; rub over roast.

In large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Brown beef on all sides, about 5 minutes. Transfer to 4-quart (4 L) slow-cooker. Add broth, onion and honey. Cover and cook on LOW for 8 hours or until beef is tender.

Transfer beef to cutting board; let stand for 10 minutes Shred beef using 2 forks.

Strain liquid into large glass measuring cup. Pour 1 cup (250 mL) of the liquid into large saucepan. Heat over medium-high heat. In small bowl, whisk together cornstarch and 1/4 cup (50 mL) cold water; gradually whisk into saucepan. Bring to boil for 1 minute or until desired thickness is reached. Add beef; stir to coat and warm through.

Slaw: In medium bowl, stir together celeriac, onion, cabbage, carrots, oil, honey, vinegar, salt and pepper.

Serve beef mixture in buns; top with slaw.

