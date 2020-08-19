KINGSTON, ONT. -- Kingston’s public health unit is in the process of hiring eight new nurses ahead of the start of the school year.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health officials say that an anticipated increase in funding from the provincial government will allow for the new hires.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Manager of School Health Programs Janine Monahan does not link the positions to new school COVID-19 protocols.

“The model of linking public health nurses to a family of schools is one that KFL&A Public Health has had in place for many years,” says Monahan.

Monahan says the nurses will “help promote ongoing communication and engagement with parents, local school communities, as well as the broader health care sector.”