OTTAWA -- A COVID-19 outbreak in Kingston, Ont., linked to a local nail salon, has grown.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health (KFLAPH) now says 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 are connected with the outbreak at Binh's Nails and Spa.

On Thursday, KFLAPH announced an outbreak of COVID-19 linked to the salon on Gardiner Road. Six of 10 workers, three clients, and seven of their close contacts had all tested positive for the virus.

More than 500 customers who had visited Binh's since it reopened on June 12 to when it closed on June 24 were told to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms of the disease. If any symptoms manifested, they were told to be tested right away.

In an email to CTV News on Sunday, KFLAPH spokesperson Jenn Fagan said the case count connected with the outbreak had risen.

"The Binh Nail salon outbreak is now 21 positive cases connected," Fagan said.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa last week, the owner of Binh's Nail and Spa salon, Binh Nguyen said, "We'd like to apologize that this happened. We encourage everyone who's been in our salon since the 12th to get tested."

In a YouTube video, KFLAPH medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said that, despite there being five new cases since Friday, he believes this outbreak can be brought under control.

"We’ve tested over 2,000 individuals this week ... only 21 of which are positive. So, this outbreak, we’re thinking we can get control of this and limit its spread, but it takes a community. It’s all about prevention; it’s all about good hand-hygiene, good masking in public where you can’t maintain that physical distance."

Dr. Moore said there are no COVID-positive patients in hospital.

A second nail salon in Kingston, Kingdom Nails and Spa on Fortune Crescent, has been linked to the outbreak at Binh's. Kingdom Nails says an employee of theirs, who rents from Binh's, tested positive on Saturday.

"There is a relationship. One worker [at Kingdom Nails] had close contact with another worker from Binh's who was positive, so that's understood. That was a contact," Dr. Moore said.

KFLAPH will be working with the nail salons on a reopening strategy once all workers are finished their 14-day quarantine.

There are now six Binh's Nails employees, one Kingdom Nails employee, five Binh's Nails clients, and nine close contacts of those five clients who are confirmed positive for COVID-19. In the video linked above, Dr. Moore says eight close contacts are positive. Fagan confirmed in a follow-up to CTV News Ottawa that the chart should say nine close contacts.

On Friday, a public health order mandated that everyone must wear masks inside all public spaces in Kingston until further notice.