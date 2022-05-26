Kingston, Ont. is a hotspot for Lyme disease
Kingston, Ont. is a major hotspot for Lyme disease, with new figures showing it ranks among the highest in rates in the province.
Now, a study out of Queen’s University is looking to get a fuller picture into the disease.
Figures out of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health show that cases in the region are skyrocketing. There were 391 cases in 2021, compared to 17 cases back in 2013.
In 2021, there were 1,700 cases across Ontario, says KFL&A public health, and throughout the past few years the region has ranked among the highest rate of cases in the province.
The disease comes from the infected bite of a black-legged tick.
As you get outdoors with warmer weather, public health officials are warning to be sure to check for ticks and protect against Lyme disease.
- Walk on cleared paths or trails.
- Use tick repellents that contain DEET or Icaridin.
- Shower or bathe after coming inside to wash away loose ticks
- Do a daily full body tick check on yourself, your children, and your pets
- Talk to your vet about protecting your pets from ticks and tick-borne diseases.
Terrie Wainwright was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2017. She says the symptoms can cause constant fatigue and pain.
"Joints locking down, muscle spasms down the spine, everywhere," she explains. "You just don’t know what’s coming, and sometimes it can be a tidal wave, sometimes it’s not one symptom it can be many symptoms."
Ontario Public health says that early symptoms of Lyme include fever, headache, muscle and joint pain and fatigue, as well as an expanding red rash.
Wainwright says, in her case, it took multiple doctors and specialists to find a diagnosis.
"(It’s) stressful as your health deteriorates and no one can explain what’s happening to you or why," she explains.
Now Wainwright is part of a study out of Queen’s University, hoping to better understand Lyme disease.
Madelaine Gravelle, a student researcher with MyLyme at Queen’s University, says the study asks patients about their individual circumstances and experiences.
"We’re trying to understand what Lyme is, how it presents differently in different people or across in different regions across Canada," Gravelle explains.
She says that includes both their physical and mental health, to get a better, broader picture.
"Something we don’t know is why Lyme can look so different in different people. There hasn’t been a lot of research into why and how that's happening," Gravelle explains. "Our team is made up of very diverse people from different backgrounds, we have neurologists, we have biologists…we have psychologists, we’re really trying to learn what it’s like to live with this disease."
To protect yourself, public health says to stay on clear paths, use tick repellent, and check for ticks on your family and pets.
Wainwright hopes her story, and more research, can help those like her.
"I’m not alone. And a lot of people are, and they’re suffering alone because this disease hasn’t been realized to it’s full extent," she explains.
In a statement, Dr. Gerald Evans, infectious disease expert with Queen’s University, says the rising number of cases across the province is that black-legged ticks continue to move more north.
“About 40 to 50 per cent of black-legged ticks or Ixodes ticks carry the bacterium that causes Lyme Disease,” he says. “For Canada, (the Kingston region) is really far south and adjacent to New York State that has large numbers of Lyme disease cases annually. And the nature of the rural areas is ideal for tick proliferation (deciduous forests and grasslands) and human encounters.”
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Man fatally shot by police near Toronto elementary school after reportedly walking streets with rifle
One man is dead after being shot by police near a Toronto elementary school on Thursday afternoon. The incident sent hundreds of students into lockdown.
Texas gunman was inside the school for over an hour
The gunman who massacred 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school was inside for more than an hour before he was killed in a shootout, law enforcement authorities said Thursday amid mounting public anger and scrutiny over their response to the rampage.
UPDATED | Monkeypox cases up to 26; first case detected in Ontario: PHAC
There are now 26 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada, according to an update from the Public Health Agency of Canada, and the virus has been detected in a new province, with one case in Ontario.
Trudeau signals new gun-control changes coming; here's what the Liberals have promised
In the wake of a horrific mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signalled that the Canadian government will be moving ahead on new gun-control measures 'in the coming weeks.' In previous Parliaments, the Liberals have made changes to Canada's gun laws, but in the 2021 federal election, Trudeau promised to go further.
Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' star, dead at 67
Ray Liotta, the actor known for his roles in 'Field of Dreams' and the Martin Scorcese mob classic 'Goodfellas,' has died.
Russian plane grounded indefinitely at Toronto Pearson racking up huge parking bill
A massive Russian plane that was grounded at Toronto Pearson International Airport back in February is racking up a substantial parking bill.
'Horrifying' conspiracy theories swirl around Texas shooting
By now it's as predictable as the calls for thoughts and prayers: A mass shooting leaves many dead, and wild conspiracy theories and misinformation about the carnage soon follow. Within hours of Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, another rash began as internet users spread baseless claims about the man named as the gunman and his possible motives.
Lifting sanctions against Russia to move Ukrainian grain exports not an option: Ukraine PM
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says the West must not give in to Russian pressure to ease sanctions in order to restart the flow of agricultural exports.
Amber Heard ends testimony asking Depp to 'leave me alone'
Amber Heard told jurors Thursday that a harassment campaign waged against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp has left her humiliated and scared for her life from multiple death threats, and said she just wants 'Johnny to leave me alone.'
Atlantic
-
Senior Mountie surprised to learn hours late of witnesses in N.S. mass shooting
A retired senior Mountie has described to an inquiry his dismay that it took five hours before anyone told him about eyewitnesses who had encountered a mass killer while fleeing the 2020 shootings in Nova Scotia.
-
Kalin's Call: Rain, risk of thunderstorms for Maritime region Friday into Saturday
A series of weather fronts off a low-pressure system moving towards the St. Lawrence River Valley will cross the Maritimes Friday into Saturday, bringing periods of rain and a risk of thunderstorms.
-
N.S. reports 13 new COVID-19 related deaths, drop in new cases, hospitalizations
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting a decrease in new deaths, cases and hospitalizations in the province's weekly COVID-19 update.
Toronto
-
Man fatally shot by police near Toronto elementary school after reportedly walking streets with rifle
One man is dead after being shot by police near a Toronto elementary school on Thursday afternoon. The incident sent hundreds of students into lockdown.
-
'One ticket is all it takes': OLG reveals winner of $60-million jackpot
A woman from Hamilton, Ont. is now a multimillionaire after she won the $60-million Lotto Max jackpot.
-
Indigenous man living in Toronto's 'last tiny shelter' alleges harassment against Toronto police
An Indigenous man living in what is assumed to be Toronto’s last “tiny shelter” in a downtown park says police have acted unfairly in their effort to remove and arrest him.
Montreal
-
Quebec ready to vaccinate against monkeypox as soon as Friday, with 25 confirmed cases
Quebec says it is ready to vaccinate people who have come into close contact with monkeypox as soon as Friday.
-
In backlash to the backlash, Bill 96 leads to flurry of talk on Quebec separatism
Quebec Premier François Legault may not have expected quite this type of fallout from Bill 96, but he found himself hammered by questions on Thursday -- about Quebec independence.
-
Kahnawake suspending political contact with Quebec; Grand chief demands 'substantive solution' on Bill 96
Kahnawake says it will suspend all political engagement with the Quebec government until the province can provide a "substantive solution" on its controversial overhaul to the French language charter passed earlier this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Police ID drowning victims after boat capsizes near Latchford, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police have identified the two victims who drowned in the Montreal River on Tuesday morning after their boat capsized.
-
Doing doughnuts in a parking lot leads to stunt driving charges in Timmins
The Timmins Police Service has charged a suspect with stunt driving following an incident in the early morning hours of May 21 at an Algonquin Boulevard parking lot in Timmins.
-
Man fatally shot by police near Toronto elementary school after reportedly walking streets with rifle
One man is dead after being shot by police near a Toronto elementary school on Thursday afternoon. The incident sent hundreds of students into lockdown.
London
-
Man fatally shot by police near Toronto elementary school after reportedly walking streets with rifle
One man is dead after being shot by police near a Toronto elementary school on Thursday afternoon. The incident sent hundreds of students into lockdown.
-
Attempt to flee across Hwy 401 lands man in custody
An attempt to run across the 401 and a struggle with police has resulted in multiple charges for a London, Ont. man.
-
Investigators deployed to London International Airport after aircraft accident: TSB
A team of investigators from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada were deployed to London Thursday in regards to a plane crash involving a small aircraft.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba bill would allow liquor sales in grocery stores
The Manitoba government is planning to widen alcohol sales and make buying booze more convenient.
-
-
Winnipeg police search for man after an attempted child abduction
Winnipeg police say a man driving an SUV tried to grab a child off the street, and are now searching for information to identify him.
Kitchener
-
'For the past two nights I haven't slept': Kitchener family says bricks thrown through their window
A Kitchener family has raised concerns about a recent act of vandalism and they're frustrated with the response they received from the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
-
Truck smashes into concrete barrier on Hwy 7
The driver of a tractor trailer is facing multiple charges after the vehicle struck a concrete barrier on the Conestoga Parkway in Kitchener.
-
Judge dismisses life sentence challenge in Shawn Yorke murder case
One of the men convicted for first-degree murder in the death of Shawn Yorke has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 25 years.
Calgary
-
Police seize loaded pistol, $115K in drugs in southwest Calgary bust
Calgary police say charges have been laid against a 25-year-old man in connection with a drug trafficking operation that officers had been investigating for the past eight months.
-
4th Street Lilac Festival unveils complete list of live entertainment for 2022
'This is a great opportunity to expose the next generation to all genres and of music,' said event producer Jennifer Rempel.
-
Bill passed to give Alberta's cabinet ministers permanent 'honourable' designation
The Alberta government has passed a new bill that will add a permanent 'honourable' title to all former, current and future cabinet ministers' names.
Saskatoon
-
'We will have to deal with the issues': Saskatoon condo residents at odds with city over public washroom plan
Outcry over the planned location of public washrooms caused Tuesday's city council meeting to stretch late into the evening.
-
'Future is pretty bright': Sask. farmers celebrate China's move to lift canola ban
With spring seeding in Saskatchewan well underway, farmers are beginning the growing season with some added assurance.
-
Sask. ambulance service sees 500% increase in Narcan use to reverse overdoses
Medavie Health Services West says it’s seen a 500 per cent increase in the administration of Narcan, a drug used to counter the effects of opioids in drug overdoses, since 2019.
Edmonton
-
Shandro tells Sohi to create 'public safety plan' to fight violence in Edmonton's core
Mayor Amarjeet Sohi has two weeks to provide a new plan to the province, after the justice minister accused him on Thursday of "not providing or maintaining adequate and effective policing services."
-
'A lot of racism': Percentage of Indigenous inmates in Edmonton hitting new highs
It's not a new trend but the overrepresentation of Indigenous people in Edmonton's prisons is much higher than the Canadian average and continuing to grow at a faster rate, as advocates search for solutions.
-
Driver of SUV dead after hitting south Edmonton house
A 31-year-old man is dead after he crashed his SUV on Thursday morning.
Vancouver
-
Number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals back below 500 this week
The number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals dropped below 500 this week for the first time since late April.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 dead after ammonia leak in Kamloops, B.C., industrial park
One person is dead following an ammonia leak in a Kamloops, B.C., industrial park Thursday morning.
-
Striking racist language from West Vancouver land covenants would cost $1 million, report estimates
Two years after West Vancouver vowed to address explicitly racist language in decades-old land covenants, staff have recommended the district take almost no action.
Regina
-
Another tentative deal reached between CFL and CFLPA
Another tentative deal between the Canadian Football League (CFL) and the Canadian Football League Players’ Association (CFLPA) has been reached.
-
Multiple former students allege abuse during time at Notre Dame in 1980s
Multiple former students of Athol Murray College of Notre Dame are coming forward with allegations of abuse during their time at the school in the 1980s.
-
Train derails near Edgeley, Sask.: RCMP
A train derailment about three kilometres west of Edgeley, Sask. is expected to cause some delays, RCMP said.