Kingston, Ont. City Hall reopening Thursday after closing due to reported online threat
The city hall in Kingston, Ont. will reopen for business Thursday after being closed following an online threat this week.
Kingston police said in a news release Wednesday afternoon that they were made aware of online comments on Monday that suggested a risk at Kingston City Hall.
"The comments, which were not directed toward any individual or group of individuals, indicated a potential threat to the safety of persons at City Hall," the release said.
A 27-year-old suspect was arrested Monday and is facing a charge of uttering threats.
The City of Kingston issued a statement just after 2 p.m. Tuesday to say that City Hall, including the Market Wing Cultural Space, would be closed for the remainder of the day. Staff were asked to work remotely or at other City of Kingston sites.
While normal operations were expected to resume Wednesday, staff said in an email to CTV News Ottawa Tuesday afternoon that the closure would remain in effect for at least another day.
"Out of an abundance of caution, City Hall will remain closed on Wednesday with a decision being made at that point about the following days," said communications officer Kelsey Pye.
"The safety of our staff is of the highest importance and we decided to take this extra step with the understanding that all other City buildings are open and we will continue to issue information about alternative services for the public," said Kingston CAO Lanie Hurdle in a statement.
Pye said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that city hall would reopen Thursday.
"We understand the temporary closure of City Hall has created concern and curiosity in the community. As noted in the media release issued by Kingston Police, this was an isolated incident and, in the interests of being as cautious as possible, we took the additional step of closing City Hall, as a temporary measure," a statement said.
"City Hall will be re-opening and operating as usual on Thursday, Nov. 30, following the temporary closure earlier this week. The City has been notified by Kingston Police that the individual who was arrested in connection with this incident remains in custody. We thank everyone for their concern and patience in dealing with this matter."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google
The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.
Here is what Canada's drug shortage situation looks like right now
Compared to the peak pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, Canada experienced an uptick in prescription drug shortages in 2022 that Health Canada says has continued throughout 2023.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
U.S. says alleged murder plotter was directed by India and mentioned B.C. killing
U.S. officials have charged an Indian national in a plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on American soil – in a case they say is connected to the slaying of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.
Manslaughter charges laid against man accused of trafficking gun to teen who killed Edmonton police officers
A 19-year-old man accused of trafficking a firearm to the 16-year-old boy who killed two Edmonton police officers has been charged with manslaughter.
'We wish we could've reached that kid earlier,' says online educator about boy's suicide after apparent sextortion
The chat may seem innocuous at first. The victims, often young men or boys, start communicating with someone posing as a young girl, typically on the popular social media platforms Instagram and Snapchat. But with sextortion, which occurs when people are blackmailed for money or sexual favours, 'sextorters' convince them to share a sexual photo or video.
opinion Five revelations from best-seller 'Endgame' that are sure to upset the Royal Family
Royal commentator Afua Hagan on five revelations in a new book that's sure to send shockwaves through the Royal Family's ranks.
Provinces are moving away from pap smears, but more infrastructure is needed
Some provinces are moving to HPV tests as the primary mode of cervical cancer screening, and others are close behind, an expert says.
Sask. man accused of sexually assaulting 3 boys arrested at daycare
An Assiniboia, Sask. man stands accused of sexually assaulting three boys under the age of 12 was arrested at a home-based daycare.
Atlantic
-
Slow shelter: U.S.-made homeless structures still on hold in Nova Scotia
The Nova Scotia civil servant overseeing delivery of 200 small heated shelters for the homeless is pointing to the need for community "buy in" and proper access to services such as washrooms before they are installed.
-
'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google
The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.
-
Carters Beach on Nova Scotia’s South Shore to be designated as provincial park
A beach on Nova Scotia’s South Shore is going to be designated as a provincial park.
Toronto
-
Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being rescued from highrise fire in North York
A woman has life-threatening injuries after being pulled from a highrise fire in North York.
-
Police release 911 call about wrong way driver on Hwy. 407
Durham police have released a 911 audio recording that captured a frantic driver reporting a vehicle travelling the wrong way on Highway 407 over the weekend.
-
Toronto's most-listened to artist on Spotify was not Taylor Swift. Here's who it is for 2023
With Spotify’s long-awaited annual “Wrapped” campaign here, this is what Torontonians – and those across the Greater Toronto Area – were listening to the most.
Montreal
-
Quebec may backtrack on university tuition hikes, increase by 33% instead: report
Quebec seems ready to back down from its plan to double tuition prices for university students outside of the province in exchange for more ambitious francization programs at English-speaking universities.
-
EMSB cancels high school mid-year board exams with more strike days on the horizon
The province's largest English-language public school board says it is cancelling all high school mid-year board exams due to the ongoing public sector worker strike in Quebec.
-
Quebec college students may be in classes or exams over Christmas holiday: CEGEP president
College students in Quebec may be taking exams or even classes over the winter holidays, as administrators scramble to find ways to hold the required number of classes in a semester.
Northern Ontario
-
'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google
The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.
-
Sudbury senior killed in Hwy. 69 crash Tuesday
A 65-year-old from Greater Sudbury was killed in a single-vehicle crash just after midnight Tuesday on Highway 69.
-
North Bay’s top cop announces retirement, search on for replacement
After four years as top cop, North Bay Police Chief Scott Tod is retiring, the local police board announced Wednesday.
London
-
SIU investigating after officer discharges weapon during taxi theft
An investigation is underway after an officer discharged her weapon during an altercation involving an 18-year-old suspect who allegedly stole a taxi early Wednesday morning.
-
Arson charge laid after man sets fire in south London parking lot
A London man is facing a charge of arson after he allegedly set a fire in a parking lot on Wellington Road and caused $500 worth of property damage.
-
MLHU closing mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics
The Middlesex London Health Unit is permanently closing its COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic next month.
Winnipeg
-
True North wants six month extension to decide on sale of Portage Place Mall
True North’s real estate wing is asking for a six-month extension on a plan to buy and redevelop Portage Place Mall.
-
Previously suspended Winnipeg school trustee resigns: board chair
A Manitoba school trustee previously suspended for social media posts targeting the LGBTQ2S+ community has tendered her resignation.
-
'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google
The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.
Kitchener
-
‘I don’t think it’s fair’: International students in Waterloo Region oppose 20-hour weekly work cap
International students in Waterloo Region are hoping the federal government reconsiders a decision to cap their work at 20 hours per week.
-
Fake CSIS agent allegedly defrauded dozens of women out $2 million
Police in Waterloo, Ont. have arrested a 49-year-old man they say posed as a CSIS agent and pursued romantic relationships with dozens of women, ultimately defrauding them out of more than $2 million.
-
'Let's be more proactive': Safety concerns over Weber St. crossing in Waterloo
Residents are raising concerns about a busy crossing on Weber St. in Waterloo.
Calgary
-
Alberta Health Services issues measles alert in Calgary
Alberta Health Services is warning the public about a lab-confirmed case of measles in the Calgary area, adding that the public may have been exposed.
-
Get them while you can! Calgary Christmas tree vendors expect to sell out fast amid rising demand and falling supply
Calgarians looking for the perfect Christmas tree this holiday season might find it a little more difficult with increasing demand and falling supply.
-
Manslaughter charges laid against man accused of trafficking gun to teen who killed Edmonton police officers
A 19-year-old man accused of trafficking a firearm to the 16-year-old boy who killed two Edmonton police officers has been charged with manslaughter.
Saskatoon
-
'This is reckless': Saskatoon city council torpedos proposal to hike business taxes
An idea to shift a portion of Saskatoon's property tax burden towards businesses and away from residents was met with concern from some city councillors.
-
Saskatoon credit union branch to close due to 'increased threat' to safety
A Saskatoon credit union branch will close its doors next year due to safety concerns.
-
Sask. will send women who need urgent breast cancer tests to Calgary
To address wait times, the provincial government announced they will be sending women who need urgent breast cancer tests to Calgary.
Edmonton
-
'Toxic and abusive': Former staffers accuse Jennifer Rice of bullying while councillor dodges questions
Rookie Edmonton city councillor Jennifer Rice is refusing to respond to allegations that she bullied, belittled and yelled at staff members; claims the mayor says are "deeply concerning" and worthy of investigation.
-
Manslaughter charges laid against man accused of trafficking gun to teen who killed Edmonton police officers
A 19-year-old man accused of trafficking a firearm to the 16-year-old boy who killed two Edmonton police officers has been charged with manslaughter.
-
Dow to begin construction of $11.5-billion carbon neutral project at Fort Saskatchewan site in 2024
Petrochemical giant Dow Chemical is going big in its decarbonization efforts at its site in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., with help from the provincial and federal governments.
Vancouver
-
Airbnb renter whose grease fire set off sprinklers in Vancouver highrise can't be sued by insurer, court rules
An Edmonton man who accidentally started a grease fire while staying in an Airbnb in a downtown Vancouver condo, setting off the building's sprinklers, cannot be sued for damages by the strata corporation's insurer.
-
U.S. says alleged murder plotter was directed by India and mentioned B.C. killing
U.S. officials have charged an Indian national in a plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on American soil – in a case they say is connected to the slaying of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.
-
Climate activists to unveil 'massive' ice sculpture at B.C. legislature to coincide with COP28 summit
Climate activists in Victoria say they will deliver a "massive" ice sculpture to the B.C. legislature Thursday as part of a protest against the province's liquefied natural gas industry.
Regina
-
Sask. will send women who need urgent breast cancer tests to Calgary
To address wait times, the provincial government announced they will be sending women who need urgent breast cancer tests to Calgary.
-
Regina Battery Depot fire deliberately set, fire department says
A fire that caused significant damages to the Regina Battery Depot was deliberately set, according to the city's fire department.
-
Sask. man accused of sexually assaulting 3 boys arrested at daycare
An Assiniboia, Sask. man stands accused of sexually assaulting three boys under the age of 12 was arrested at a home-based daycare.