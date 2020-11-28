KINGSTON, ONT. -- No major injuries have been reported after a Kingston Transit bus crashed into a house Saturday morning.

Witnesses tell CTV News the bus was crossing the intersection of Centennial Drive and Kingsdale Avenue/Malabar Drive on a green light when it was hit by a pickup truck after the driver allegedly ran a red light. The bus then crashed into the back of a house on Mohini Place.

Emergency crews confirm that two people inside the home are not hurt.

Kingston Police tell CTV News that there were three or four passengers on the bus at the time of the crash. One was taken to hospital by ambulance. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police are on scene directing traffic at the intersection.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have more details as they become available.

Map for reference purposes.