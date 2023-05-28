Kingston MPP enters Ontario Liberal leadership race
Ted Hsu has officially launched his bid for the leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party, saying he can give the party a "fresh start."
The MPP for Kingston and the Islands kicked off his campaign on Sunday at Portsmouth Olympic Harbour in Kingston.
"We are struggling with cost of living, housing, healthcare, mental health and addictions, elder care, education disruption, labour shortages, debt and climate change," Hsu said in a statement.
Hsu was elected MPP for the region in the 2022 Ontario election. Hsu previously served as Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands from 2011 to 2015.
He says Ontario needs a strong economy to tackle problems faced in the province, adding the Liberal Party needs to earn back Ontarians' trust.
"An authentic connection with voters. That's how I believe we will give the Liberal party a fresh start, a Liberal party more people will trust again," Hsu said.
The Ontario Liberal Party will announce a new leader on Dec. 2 to replace Steven Del Duca, who resigned after last June's provincial election.
Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith has officially launched a leadership bid, while Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has set up a leadership exploratory committee.
Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi has said he is considering a run for the Liberal leadership. Naqvi says he will be hosting a "special event" on June 3 at St. Anthony's Banquet Hall.
"Change in Ontario begins on June 3," Naqvi said on Twitter.
