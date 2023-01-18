Kingston Frontenacs' Memorial Cup bid gets backing from city council

Kingston city council is throwing its support behind the Kingston Frontenacs' bid to host the 2024 Memorial Cup.

Council voted unanimously to provide $635,000 in financial support if the bid is successful.

If picked, Kingston would be hosting the 10-day event for the first time. The Memorial Cup features the playoff championships from the Ontario Hockey League, the Western Hockey League and the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Three other OHL teams are bidding for the hosting priveleges: the Niagara IceDogs, Saginaw Spirit, and Soo Greyhounds.

The Frontenacs are working with Kingston Tourism and other partners to help secure the bid.

Marijo Cuerrier, executive director the Downtown Kingston BIA, says it would be good for the whole city.

“Estimating that there will probably be a $20.4 million dollar economic impact to the region,” she explains. “(It would be) an incredible economic boost for us in 2024. A lot of our businesses haven’t even recovered, have not even come close to recovering from the effects of COVID-19. So that could be the make or break for some of our businesses downtown.”

The winning bid will be announced in March.