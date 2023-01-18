Kingston Frontenacs' Memorial Cup bid gets backing from city council

The Leon's Centre, where the OHL's Kingston Frontenacs play. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa) The Leon's Centre, where the OHL's Kingston Frontenacs play. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina