Katasa Group developer bails on pledged $300k donation to City of Ottawa

Gatineau-based developer Katasa Group says it no longer wants to donate the pledged $300,000 to Ottawa’s Capital Ward, citing concern over council's motives.

The pledged money was intended to address Ottawa’s housing shortage through a project at the intersection of Bronson and Carling avenues.

“This housing project was the subject of a draft donation agreement with the City of Ottawa, which was discussed but never signed by either party. The draft agreement was proposed by Councillor Shawn Menard on behalf of the City of Ottawa and intended to help ensure that residents of the neighborhood benefit from the improvements they have requested, as our project was a big change to the neighbourhood,” said the developer in a statement on Monday.

The developer says it agreed to this donation to support the community; however, it says, the effort now seems to be taking a political turn.

“We agreed to this donation as this was presented by a city official as a program that is typically asked of developers,” Katasa said.

“In the past week we learned that this donation is not going to the surrounding community and these requests have not been a typical program offered by the city. We believe this was part of the process, and now we know it’s not.”

Instead, Katasa says other options are being considered, such as investing on a play area located at the back of the developer’s property on Cambridge Street.

“In the current situation, we believe it is the best way to ensure that the community gets to benefit from this donation directly. Katasa has decided it was the best outcome for the community,” the group said.

The proposed donation became the source of fierce debate at last Wednesday's city council meeting.

Beacon Hill – Cyrville Coun. Tim Tierney told 580 CFRA on Saturday that the pledged donation raises eyebrows and sets a bad precedent for future funding tied to development projects.

"It's not passing the sniff-test," Tierney said.

"I have never seen anything specifically tied to something like this. It sets a very bad precedent."

After a heated council meeting, councillors voted to divide the donation across all 24 wards, but Tierney says he voted against accepting the money entirely.

"There's a lot of contradictions here and I would like the Ontario government to review this. I think this is very problematic," Tierey said.

"It's an embarrassment for the city – we can't allow that and we've got to go through the proper process. We would definitely love the money, but this is not what you do is tie it to a development."

The "voluntary contribution" to the ward was made as part of a memorandum of understanding negotiated by Capital Ward Coun. Shawn Menard for traffic calming measures and affordable housing. Menard insists the donation was made in good faith, with the developer previously proposing to build several projects in his ward.

