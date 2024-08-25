Jewish Federation of Ottawa, uOttawa host separate Pride events amid Capital Pride controversy

The Jewish Federation of Ottawa and the University of Ottawa were among dozens of organizations who held their own Pride celebrations after choosing to withdraw from events organized by Capital Pride on Sunday.

The Jewish Federation of Ottawa gathered with over 200 community members for a Pride breakfast to celebrate the Jewish LGBTQ+ community.

Some of the guests at the breakfast included Israel's ambassador to Canada Iddo Moed, ambassadors-designate Tjorven Bellmann and Mattias Lüttenberg of Germany, MPP Lisa MacLeod, Deputy Mayor David Hill and city councillors Laine Johnson, Stephanie Plante, and Cathy Currie.

"We felt that Capital Pride was not making that a priority for them this year and that it was potentially a dangerous and unsafe space for the Jewish community to be in," said Jodi Green of the Jewish Federation of Ottawa.

The decision of Jewish groups and others to withdraw from the parade came after Capital Pride released a statement pledging to recognize the "ongoing genocide against Palestinians" amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in opening remarks at signature events, review sponsorship agreements using resources from the Palestinian Boycott, Divest and Sanction (BDS) National Committee's boycott list, host a queer Arab showcase event and push for "an immediate and permanent ceasefire" in Gaza.

Jewish groups, including the Jewish Federation of Ottawa and B'nai Brith Canada, condemned Capital Pride's statement.

"We're standing strong. We're standing together in a safe space and an inclusive space, in a colourful space with colourful people. And that's the way we like it," said Cantor Jason Green of Kehillat Beth Israel Congregation.

Capital Pride's decision to stand by its statement led to dozens of organizations and leaders, including Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, the City of Ottawa and the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board to withdraw from the event.

Others, including the New Democratic Party (NDP), the Ottawa Greens and others defended the statement.

Jewish groups say there are questions around what the relationship between Capital Pride and the Jewish community will look like in the future.

"We made the decision to not participate and to have our celebration that was scheduled anyway, but we wanted to make sure that it was as open and diverse as it could be," said Jodi Green.

Some Ottawa city councillors decided to attend both events.

"I think Pride is for everyone, no matter how you put it together and no matter how you celebrate," said Coun. Stephanie Plante.

The University of Ottawa also gathered for a Pride breakfast with friends and community members after withdrawing from Capital Pride events.

For those in the Jewish community, the day led to opportunities for reflection on the future of Pride events in the city.

"This is our celebration and we'll spend the rest of the day sort of thinking about what could have been," said Cantor Jason Green.