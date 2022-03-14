It's the sweetest time of the year for one Ottawa farm

You don’t have to travel very far this March Break to have a family adventure. A historical farm, located just at the edge of Barrhaven, is growing some sweet fun.

From the farm animals, to heritage buildings, and even a wagon ride—The Log Farm in west Ottawa is a popular spot for families this March Break.

“We’re enjoying the great outdoors; we’re enjoying a piece of history,” says Jamie Wilson, who visited on Monday with her family.

“People seem to be spending more time together as a family and we’re one of the destinations that’s become popular. We’re pretty happy about that,” says Larry Orr, one of the owners.

There are trails, play areas and, of course, the farm site itself.

“It’s all about a family farm and we like people to see what a family farm would look like,” says Orr.

“This is an annual tradition for us,” says Barrhaven resident, Renuka Holman, who also visited on Monday with her family. “The Log Farm is close by, so we’re happy to be here.”

A wagon ride takes visitors into the maple sugar bush at The Log Farm in west Ottawa. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)

MAPLE SUGAR BUSH

The Log Farm is also home to a maple sugar bush and shack.

“It’s the sweetest time of the year,” says Ryan Orr, who welcomed visitors on Monday while explaining the syrup making process.

On Monday, the sap was just dripping, but Orr says the weather forecast looks to be promising for a steadier flow.

“Really, this week looks like, if the forecast is true, we should be able to start seeing some good sap runs later in the week.”

Families can take part by picking up a bucket to help collect the sap once it’s running.

“Everything in our bush is on the old-fashioned pail style and we do have pails that people can go and collect the sap as an experience with their family,” says Orr.

The log farm collects maple sap in pails, and visitors can even collect sap themselves. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)

ADVANCE BOOKING

Entry to The Log Farm is by reservation during the Sugar Bush 2022 season. As of Monday, tickets for the week are sold out — but there are weekend time slots available. The farm is open weekends until April 3.

Visit https://thelogfarm.com/ for more details.