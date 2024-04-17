'It’s a baby boom for our unit': Almonte General Hospital

Spring 2024 is busy at the Almonte General Hospital's (AGH) birthing unit compared to last year.

In March, there were 33 new babies, almost double the number born the same month last year, said AGH in a news release on Wednesday.

“It’s a baby boom for our unit! It is exciting for everyone in our community as so many little humans join us,” said Dr. Melanie Fortune who is part of the Family Medicine Obstetrics team.

“It is a pretty special time.”

AGH notes that the hospital is capable of absorbing the increase, citing an efficient team of obstetricians -- physicians devoted to newborn care and pain management services -- midwives and specially trained nurses and anesthetists.

“We all work as a team and everyone is prepared for this increase in births,” said Dr. Fortune.

“It’s all hands-on deck and we are there to provide extra support for both moms and babies.”

The hard working team is leaving a stamp in the patients’ hearts. Lindsay Timmins has delivered two of her three babies at AGH and says “she wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” AGH noted.

“I was born and raised in Almonte and I feel comfortable at my local hospital close to home. I know some of the doctors and nurses and I trust them. It was a great experience for our family!” Timmins said.

AGH has five private postpartum rooms, two labour and delivery rooms, showers and an operating room for cesarean sections. It offers a full range of advanced ultrasound services.