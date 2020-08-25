OTTAWA -- Correctional Services Canada (CSC) says an inmate at Ontario's Bath Institution has died.

William Cummer, 50, was serving a 12-year sentence for robbery, breaking and entering, weapon possession and uttering threats. He began his sentence Nov. 8, 2016, according to a CSC press release.

Cummer died in custody on Friday, Aug. 21. The cause of death was not immediately released.

A spokesperson for CSC says policy requires that the coroner be notified.

The inmate’s next of kin have also been notified of his death.

This is the eighth death at the Bath and Millhaven Institutions, which are located approximately 25 km west of Kingston, Ont., since April 1. Deaths were reported at the Bath Institution on April 1, April 11, May 11, May 19, and May 22. Deaths were reported at the Millhaven Institution Regional Treatment Centre on May 20 and Aug. 24.

A CSC spokesperson would not confirm to Newstalk 580 CFRA whether any of the deaths at either institution were COVID-19 related, citing privacy issues.

With files from Newstalk 580 CFRA's Andrew Pinsent.