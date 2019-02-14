Councillor Leiper suffers heart attack
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Thursday, February 14, 2019 2:45AM EST
Kitchissippi Councillor Jeff Leiper is recovering after suffering a heart attack.
In a statement to his constituents, Leiper said “after some enthusiastic shoveling, I experienced a STEMI – known to most as a heart attack caused by a blocked artery.”
Leiper underwent an angioplasty at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute on Wednesday, and continues to recover.
Leiper says “I’ll need to take what will likely be a couple of weeks of rest”, and has advised the City and Mayor Jim Watson that he will be “missing a few committee meetings.”
The Councillor’s office staff will still be available for residents to discuss day-to-day issues.
Leiper says after smoking for 30 years, “my first step to a complete recovery will be to quit smoking.”
Mayor Jim Watson and several councilors offers best wishes to Leiper in his recovery.