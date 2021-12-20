Children 12 to 17 who participate in organized sports or use any City of Ottawa indoor recreational or cultural facilities must now prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Children under 18 were previously exempt from vaccine certificates for organized sports, but the City of Ottawa says anyone 12 to 17 will now be required to show proof of vaccination and a valid ID in order to access city facilities.

Children 11 and under remain exempt, as do those with a documented medical exemption. For youth who turn 12 in 2022, there is a grace period of 12 weeks from their birthday when they do not need to show proof of vaccination.

Starting Jan. 4, 2022, provincial regulations will also require all residents 12 and older to use Ontario’s enhanced vaccine certificate with QR code to show proof of vaccination. The certificate can be shown on either their hand-held device or printout, to access City recreation and cultural facilities. Those with a medical exemption will also need to use the QR code certificate as of Jan. 10.

This comes as Ontario and the city impose new restrictions on capacity limits and social gatherings in the wake of the Omicron variant of concern.

LOCAL CAPACITY LIMITS COME INTO EFFECT

Several additional capacity limits due to COVID-19 in Ottawa are now in effect, over and above what has already been enacted by the provincial government.

Ontario capped capacity at 50 per cent for several businesses, including restaurants and bars, shopping malls, grocery stores and pharmacies, and more on Sunday.

However, Ottawa's medical officer of health, Dr. Vera Etches, issued a letter of instruction to other local businesses and venues to institute additional capacity limits.

As of 12:01 a.m., capacity is cut to a maximum of 50 per cent in the following locations:

Meetings and event spaces, including conference and convention centres

Indoor concert venues, theatres and cinemas

Museums, galleries and similar attractions

Casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments

Indoor fairs, rural exhibitions, festivals and similar events

Faith-based organizations and places of worship

Capacity is 50 per cent even if proof of vaccination is required. The limits on places of worship and faith-based organizations apply to indoor weddings, funerals or religious services, and rites or ceremonies in a building or structure other than a private dwelling.

As of Sunday, all social gatherings are limited to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors.

Additionally, food and drink establishments are now restricted to no more than six people per table, and all patrons must remain seated when eating or drinking.