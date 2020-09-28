OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa says indoor public skating will be available at five arenas starting Thursday.

However, pandemic measures will be in place, including a limited number of people allowed on the ice at any given time and mandatory mask use in many cases.

Skating schedules will be online starting Tuesday at the city's website. You can reserve a 50-minute skate time up to two days in advance.

The five arenas that will be available for ice time are:

Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex – Orléans

Sandy Hill Arena

CARDELREC Recreation Complex – Goulbourn

Minto Recreation Complex – Barrhaven

Bell Centennial Arena

Additional arenas will open on October 15 for more public and specialized skating sessions by reservation.

The City says only 25 people will be allowed on the ice. Skaters are only allowed to bring one spectator. Children under 10 must be accompanied by one parent or guardian—on-ice or as a spectator. Children 10 and under must also wear a CSA certified helmet to be allowed on the ice.

Masks are required to be worn throughout the arena but are not required when on the ice. Skaters and spectators must also maintain two-metres of physical distancing from people who are outside of their social bubble or household.

Change rooms will be available, but skaters are encouraged to arrive already dressed to skate. Access to the arena and change rooms will be made available 15 minutes before your scheduled ice time.

Hockey programming, including shinny and adult pick-up, are included in the fall recreation e-Guides at ottawa.ca/recreation. Registration opens October 5 at 9 pm.