OTTAWA -- Following the announcements of unmarked graves on the grounds of former residential schools in B.C. and Saskatchewan, many Canadians are asking themselves how they can help the cause of reconciliation.

If you haven't yet, you can read the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's final report here: http://www.trc.ca/about-us/trc-findings.html

One recommendation many have made is to donate time or money to charitable organizations that serve Indigenous causes. Here are some Ottawa-based organizations that work with and for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people in Ottawa and beyond.

WABANO CENTRE

The Wabano Centre was created by Indigenous people for Indigenous people. It provides quality, holistic, culturally relevant health services to First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities of Ottawa and offers a variety of programs for people of all ages as well as advocacy and support services.

https://wabano.com/

MINWAASHIN LODGE

Minwaashin Lodge is a support centre for Indigenous women, operating in Ottawa for more than 25 years. Programs include employment, culture, counselling, and children and family services. It also has a 24-bed shelter for Indigenous women fleeing violence.

https://www.minlodge.com/

ODAWA NATIVE FRIENDSHIP CENTRE

The Odawa Native Friendship Centre is a non-profit organization serving the Indigenous community in Ottawa and around eastern Ontario.

It offers a full calendar of events including programs for all age groups and needs, cultural events and social/recreational activities.

http://www.odawa.on.ca/

TUNGASUVVINGAT INUIT

Tungasuvvingat Inuit (TI) is an Ottawa-based, Inuit-specific, provincial service provider that provides social support, cultural activities, counselling and crisis intervention.

TI is the only Inuit-specific service organization of its kind in urban Canada offering support through a person’s entire life cycle.

https://tiontario.ca/

TEWEGAN HOUSING FOR ABORIGINAL YOUTH

Tewegan Housing for Aboriginal Youth is an Ottawa-based transitional home for First Nations, Inuit and Métis women, ages 16 to 29, offering a safe, culture-oriented environment where women can celebrate their traditions and acquire skills that will help them in life.

It offers a wide range of programs and services including cultural programs, financial planning, outreach supports, counseling, assistance finding permanent housing and more.

https://www.teweganhousing.ca/

FIRST NATIONS CHILD AND FAMILY CARING SOCIETY

The Caring Society works to ensure the safety and wellbeing of First Nations youth and their families through education initiatives, public policy campaigns and providing quality resources to support communities.

https://fncaringsociety.com/

THE CIRCLE

The Circle on Philanthropy and Aboriginal Peoples in Canada is an Ottawa-based organization that works alongside other Indigenous organizations to build a future that increases Indigenous led solutions for systems change and increased equity, justice and self determination.

The Circle offer personal introductions to granting organizations, as well as technical skill and capacity building related to navigating the philanthropic sector.

https://www.the-circle.ca/

--

If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419, or the Indian Residential School Survivors Society toll free line at 1-800-721-0066.

Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.