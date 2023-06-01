Increased air conditioning use likely to blame for hydro outage in Ottawa's west end, utility says

Hydro Ottawa says an increased use in air conditioning on the hottest June 1 in Ottawa history likely caused its systems to overload, knocking out power to customers in Ottawa's west end.

Thousands of residents spent several hours in the dark and without air conditioning as the temperature hit 35 C Thursday evening.

Hydro Ottawa reported 8,500 customers in Kanata South, Kanata North, Stittsville and West-Carleton March lost power just before 6 p.m. Thursday.

Hydro was fully restored to all customers overnight.

The utility says the outage was due to some stations in the area becoming overloaded.

"We can speculate at the moment due to increased AC use yesterday," Hydro Ottawa said on Twitter Friday morning.

Hydro Ottawa said Thursday night that the outage was "likely due to the heat and AC being on."

The temperature hit 35.1 C in Ottawa on Thursday, the warmest temperature recorded in Ottawa on June 1.

A heat warning remains in effect for the city of Ottawa, with relief from the warm temperatures not expected until the weekend.