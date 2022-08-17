Impressive parachute training on display for the public at CFB Petawawa

The public got a rare glimpse at the unique training that takes place at CFB Petawawa Wednesday.

The Armed Forces Base in Petawawa, Ont. allowed the public to view the training exercise "Royal Trident" - which does not normally happen - due to the impressive display of parachuting skills involved.

Dozens of members of the 3rd Battalion of the Royal Canadian Regiment jumped from a low flying plane over Black Bear Beach to land in the water of Lamure Bay.

The exercise also involved a technique called helocasting, which involves members jumping from a low hovering helicopter into the water.

"It's to practice insertion methods by parachute both into a water drop zone as well as an insertion method from a low hover in a helicopter to insert light infantry forces," explains Maj. Paul Mayne, who organized the exercise.

"Paratroopers may at some point accidentally land in the water, so conducting an exercise such as this today allows us to practice their drills and how to react accordingly."

The public was invited to watch the 3rd Battalion of the Royal Canadian Regiment particiapte in a parachute training exercise in Petawawa, Ont. on Wednesday. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)

It was a rare opportunity for the public who live so close to Garrison Petawawa to see first hand the type of training that takes place, with over a hundred people lining the beach, cheering and applauding the jumpers.

"When we came out of the water with our parachutes and our equipment and we looked upon the beach and saw the crowd, definitely puts a bit of a tear in your eye because it's nice to see the families able to see their members participate in exercises like this," Master Warrant Officer Matthew Christensen said.

Christensen says he has participated in roughly 45 jumps to date - but the adrenaline and emotions behind it never fade.

"Definitely when the ramp or door opens up and you see the water or how high you are nerves definitely kick in," Christensen says. "But because we're taught and do so much repetition we just focus on the drills and getting out of the aircraft."

"Once you leave the aircraft, your static line that is attached to the parachute will deploy your parachute and gravity does the rest," adds Mayne.

CFB Petawawa is currently in the Canadian Armed Forces contingency phase, meaning they are on standby should they be needed elsewhere.

Its real-world training that keeps Armed Forces members sharp in a currently unpredictable climate.

"In the contingency phase for the Canadian army we are a high readiness unit," Mayne says.

"We're just preparing to respond to whatever the government of Canada decides we need to be used for."