Igloofest coming to Gatineau as part of 2025 Winterlude

It might be June, but winter might be coming faster than you think.

Quebec's popular Igloofest announced Wednesday that it would be coming to Gatineau at Zibi Festival Plaza next Feb. 14-16 as part of Winterlude 2025.

The frigid outdoor music festival, dubbed as the "world's coldest festival," has attracted tens of thousands to the Old Port of Montreal annually since 2007. The electronic music event was expanded to Quebec City in 2023 and 2024.

The festival is known to bring some of the biggest artists in the electronic music scene. The 2024 edition in Montreal featured artists such as Marc Rebillet, 100 Gecs, Rezz, Diplo and Kaskade.

"Igloofest Gatineau promises to be a highlight of the winter season for electronic music enthusiasts in the region," Igloofest said in a news release.

"Local and international artists will perform over the three-day festival, entertaining the audience amidst Winterlude festivities."

Organizers say the event stands out as one of the "trendiest" events in the country and will contribute to the revitalization and vitality of downtown Gatineau.

A press conference with more details on the festival will be held this fall. The 47th edition of Winterlude has yet to be announced.