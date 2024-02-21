Ice Cube coming to Ottawa

OTTAWA
    Ice Cube is scheduled to stop in Ottawa on May 4 at the Arena at TD Place as part of his Straight Into Canada tour.
    Ice Cube is scheduled to stop in Ottawa on May 4 at the Arena at TD Place as part of his Straight Into Canada tour.

    The hip-hop singer will be joined by special guests, including American rapper Xzinit and Peter Jackson.

    “Straight off of the sold out first leg of the Straight Into Canada tour, Hip Hop icon Ice Cube announces part two of the tour, with ten new dates across Canada,” said the organizer in a news release on Wednesday.

    Tickets for the second leg of the Straight Into Canada tour go on-sale Friday at 10 a.m. and an exclusive presale with code CUBE will take place Thursday at 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time.

    The tour is presented by Livestar Entertainment, International Touring Agency, Saskatoon Entertainment Group and Invictus Entertainment Group.

