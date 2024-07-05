'I'm happy about this outcome': Charges dropped against union leader arrested at picket line

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) says the charges against its national executive vice president have been dropped.

The charges were dropped Friday.

Alex Silas was facing five charges, including mischief, causing a disturbance by impeding, intimidation by blocking or obstructing the roadway, and counsel an uncommitted indictable offence.

He was arrested at a picket line outside the Department of National Defence’s Joint Intelligence Operations Centre in Ottawa while supporting hundreds of civilian military workers who went on strike in February, the PSAC said in news release Friday, noting that the arrest "should never have been made."

The union's national president Sharon DeSousa adds PSAC continues to defend the legal right to strike. Canadians have the right to legally strike without the fear of retaliation, reads the release.

"These shameful intimidation tactics were used to discourage and instill fear in our members," said, the PSAC's National President. "We have a legal right to strike, and this union will continue to defend it. The Crown’s decision today is a victory for workers. I am pleased that Alex can put this behind him as we both plan for the future of this union."

According to the PSAC, the arrest was an attempt to weaken its bargaining power, noting that it’s a "waste of law enforcement's time and resources," which adds more strain to the justice system.

Silas says in the release the union continues to fight for workers everywhere, noting that the situation has "

only strengthened" his resolve.

"I'm happy about this outcome," said Silas. "I'm also very grateful for the support of my partner, my family and my union and for the outpouring of solidarity I received from the labour movement and my community. This situation has only strengthened my resolve.

The union adds while strikes are last resorts, they are important tools used during the bargaining process.

Civilian military workers in Ottawa, Kingston and Petawawa returned to work on April 19 after agreeing to a new contract, ending a nearly 100-day strike at the eastern Ontario military bases.

Nearly 300 civilians at six military bases in Ontario and Quebec went on strike on Jan. 15 to back demands for a new contract, with the main sticking points being wages and job security.

The PSAC says its members in Ottawa, Kingston and Petawawa voted 71 per cent in favour of the new contract. Civilian military workers at bases in Bagotville, Montreal-St-Jean and Valcartier remain on strike after voting 80 per cent against the tentative agreement.

The new contract includes wage increases totalling 13.75 per cent over three years.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle