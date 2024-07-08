OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • NCC River House closed for swimming Monday

    The NCC River House swimming area (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) The NCC River House swimming area (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    The National Capital Commission's River House swimming area is closed on Monday.

    The NCC says on its website that a diving crew will be conducting an underwater scan of the river to remove any debris that may have accumulated.

    The closure will only impact the swimming area and there are no impacts to pedestrians and cyclists.

    City of Ottawa beaches are open on Monday for those wanting to cool off from noon to 7 p.m.

    Swimming is not recommended at Petrie Island East Bay beach due to high E. coli levels.

    NCC beaches are also open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Meech Lake and Philippe Lake beaches, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Leamy Lake.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NEW

    NEW Trade is Trudeau's focus at NATO summit in Washington

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Washington, D.C. to mark the 75th anniversary of the formation of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, but it’s a domestic focus on trade that is dominating his schedule on the first day of his visit.

    'Very harmful': Here’s how to treat sunburn

    Summer isn't an entirely carefree season of barbecues, lounging around the pool or beach, and road trips. As more people spend time outdoors, dermatologists warn that exposure to the sun can leave you with sunburn and, over time, cause skin cancer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News