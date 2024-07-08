NCC River House closed for swimming Monday
The National Capital Commission's River House swimming area is closed on Monday.
The NCC says on its website that a diving crew will be conducting an underwater scan of the river to remove any debris that may have accumulated.
The closure will only impact the swimming area and there are no impacts to pedestrians and cyclists.
City of Ottawa beaches are open on Monday for those wanting to cool off from noon to 7 p.m.
Swimming is not recommended at Petrie Island East Bay beach due to high E. coli levels.
NCC beaches are also open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Meech Lake and Philippe Lake beaches, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Leamy Lake.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberal government hopes changes to dental care program will increase uptake
Less than one year after federal Liberals announced a new dental care program to mixed reviews, the government is making changes in hopes to get more providers on board.
How Canada's dream supersonic bomber became a national nightmare
The Avro Arrow meant to be one of the most advanced aircraft of its era, dispatching the threat of Soviet nuclear bombers and making Canada a world leader in military aviation and engineering.
The most devastating sleep disorder of all, according to an expert
Jill was in middle school when she began eating in her sleep. Despite carrying the food back to her bed to devour night after night, she didn’t have a clue about what she had done until the next morning.
Alice Munro's daughter says mom kept silent when stepfather sexually abused her
The youngest daughter of celebrated Canadian author Alice Munro has opened up about sexual abuse by her stepfather and the deep hurt she felt when her mother chose to support her husband instead of her child.
NEW Trade is Trudeau's focus at NATO summit in Washington
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Washington, D.C. to mark the 75th anniversary of the formation of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, but it’s a domestic focus on trade that is dominating his schedule on the first day of his visit.
Read the letter Biden sent to House Democrats telling them to support him in the election
U.S. President Joe Biden wants Democrats in Congress to know he has no intention of exiting this year's election, sending them a letter on Monday on his personal letterhead.
Scorching summer heat hits Canada, remnants of hurricane Beryl on the way
Sweltering summer weather blanketed much of the country Monday, with Environment Canada issuing heat warnings for parts of eight provinces and the Northwest Territories.
2 dead, 19 injured in Detroit shooting, Michigan State Police say
A shooting early Sunday at a Detroit block party left two people dead and 19 others injured, according to authorities.
'Very harmful': Here’s how to treat sunburn
Summer isn't an entirely carefree season of barbecues, lounging around the pool or beach, and road trips. As more people spend time outdoors, dermatologists warn that exposure to the sun can leave you with sunburn and, over time, cause skin cancer.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Pressure cooker: Heat warnings triggered in eastern and western Canada
Dual, dominant areas of high pressure are contributing to the heat warnings in both eastern and western Canada.
-
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Fredericton
The Saint John Police Force said a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Fredericton.
-
Liberal government hopes changes to dental care program will increase uptake
Less than one year after federal Liberals announced a new dental care program to mixed reviews, the government is making changes in hopes to get more providers on board.
Toronto
-
New map shows 2,300 Ontario locations where you can still buy alcohol during LCBO strike
The Ontario government says it is helping Ontario residents navigate the ongoing LCBO strike by launching a new, interactive map of retail booze outlets across the province as LCBO locations remain closed.
-
Police make arrest in unprovoked assault in downtown Toronto, say there could be more victims
Police have released an image of a suspect in an unprovoked assault of a pedestrian in downtown Toronto last week as they appeal to any other individuals who may have been victimized to come forward.
-
'Struck down in the prime of their lives:' Police announce rewards in fatal innocent bystander shootings in Mississauga
A pair of $100,000 rewards are now being offered in the deaths of two young women who were struck and killed by stray bullets during separate shootings outside Mississauga nightclubs.
Montreal
-
2 arrested after collision takes down Hydro-Quebec pylon, cuts power to thousands on South Shore
Two people have been arrested after a collision on Montreal's South Shore caused an electrical pylon to collapse, cutting power to 88,000 Hydro-Quebec customers.
-
Body found in makeshift shelter in Montreal's Plateau
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a body was discovered in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough on Monday.
-
Toronto woman's Jeep stolen while parked outside Montreal East hotel
The Quality Hotel & Suites Montreal East has a parking lot right outside the main entrance, so Vanessa Sabatini parked her red Jeep there overnight, assuming it would be safe.
Northern Ontario
-
Novice northern Ont. driver charged with stunt driving, fleeing police on Hwy. 11 while allegedly impaired
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
-
Impaired driver with child in the backseat almost crashes into police cruiser
An impaired driver with a young child in the backseat almost collided head-on with a police cruiser in Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation.
-
Alice Munro's daughter says mom kept silent when stepfather sexually abused her
The youngest daughter of celebrated Canadian author Alice Munro has opened up about sexual abuse by her stepfather and the deep hurt she felt when her mother chose to support her husband instead of her child.
Windsor
-
Ice rink renovation at Windsor City Hall underway
The lawn and front parking lot at City Hall Square West is now barricaded and closed to all traffic for ice rink construction.
-
Online hate crime reporting launched by Windsor police
The Windsor Police Service is launching an online tool for the public to report hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents.
-
CUPE workers narrowly accept new contract at Windsor Public Library
Windsor Public Library workers with Local 2067.1 voted on a new deal on Sunday.
London
-
Doctors excited about targeted prostate cancer therapy, but can't prescribe it yet
A Petrolia man was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2010 and has been through many treatments, including surgery. After being stable for several years, a scan last year revealed his cancer had spread and he was enrolled in the trial.
-
New map shows 2,300 Ontario locations where you can still buy alcohol during LCBO strike
The Ontario government says it is helping Ontario residents navigate the ongoing LCBO strike by launching a new, interactive map of retail booze outlets across the province as LCBO locations remain closed.
-
Local boxing event brings in financial support for MS research and awareness
A weekend event has brought in thousands of dollars for multiple sclerosis (MS) awareness and research through the London Health Sciences Centre Foundation.
Kitchener
-
University of Guelph urges protestors at the pro-Palestinian encampment to leave to avoid potential legal action
Students involved in the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Guelph have been officially asked to leave - or else they may face legal action.
-
New map shows 2,300 Ontario locations where you can still buy alcohol during LCBO strike
The Ontario government says it is helping Ontario residents navigate the ongoing LCBO strike by launching a new, interactive map of retail booze outlets across the province as LCBO locations remain closed.
-
Cambridge Fire investigating early morning blaze at business
An investigation is underway into an early morning fire at a Cambridge business.
Barrie
-
Driver charged with stunt driving with spare tire along Highway 400
Officers pulled over a vehicle allegedly tagged speeding along Highway 400 with a spare tire.
-
Impaired driving charge laid in multi-vehicle weekend collision
Provincial police say an impaired driver caused a multi-vehicle collision over the weekend in Caledon.
-
Woman charged with impaired driving handed 90-day licence suspension
Emergency crews were called to a collision in Tiny Township on Sunday evening after a vehicle ran off the road.
Winnipeg
-
Calgary company purchases Delta 9's cannabis debt
A Calgary-based company has officially purchased the debt of a Manitoba-based cannabis chain.
-
Study sought for left turn signal at Perimeter Highway intersection
The city is looking to study an intersection on the Perimeter Highway to determine if a left turn signal is needed.
-
Alice Munro's daughter says mom kept silent when stepfather sexually abused her
The youngest daughter of celebrated Canadian author Alice Munro has opened up about sexual abuse by her stepfather and the deep hurt she felt when her mother chose to support her husband instead of her child.
Calgary
-
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash
A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash Monday morning in northwest Calgary.
-
Man taken to hospital after motorcycle crash
A man is in hospital following a motorcycle crash on Sunday evening.
-
Suspects sought after electrical cable stolen from central Alberta oilfield site
Alberta RCMP are looking for a number of suspects who allegedly stole a large quantity of copper wire from an oilfield site, causing about $100,000 in damage.
Edmonton
-
Police search for man accused of violently attacking sex workers in Edmonton
Two sex workers were violently assaulted in Edmonton and police believe the same man may have attacked more women.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Heat streak peaks and record highs may fall
Heat warnings and air quality alerts are in effect for large portions of Alberta.
-
Overnight fire badly damages 2 southeast homes
Two homes in southeast Edmonton were still standing Monday morning but with extensive damage from an overnight fire.
Regina
-
Inmates at large following escape from Sask. correctional centre
Police are searching for two men following an escape at a correctional centre in Yorkton, Sask.
-
This vintage steam engine will be making a stop in Saskatchewan
Moose Jaw will be host to a piece of railroad history on Monday, as CPKC celebrates its "final spike tour" with a cross-continental journey from its famed 2816 locomotive "The Empress."
-
Fundraiser in place for funeral of two boys killed in Sask. highway crash
A fundraiser is underway to cover the funeral costs after a two-vehicle crash that killed a woman and two young boys, and sent their grandmother to hospital on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Fundraiser in place for funeral of two boys killed in Sask. highway crash
A fundraiser is underway to cover the funeral costs after a two-vehicle crash that killed a woman and two young boys, and sent their grandmother to hospital on Friday.
-
Parts of Saskatchewan under extreme heat warning
Environment Canada has issued extreme heat warnings for parts of Saskatchewan with temperature forecasts predicting highs reaching 35 C in some areas.
-
A Saskatoon man who left hate comments on a murder victim's online obituary has pleaded guilty
The man who left hate comments on a murder victim’s online obituary has been sentenced.
Vancouver
-
B.C. heat wave: High temperatures remain in forecast after record-breaking weekend
Heat is expected to persist in B.C. through the start of the week after some parts of the province saw record-breaking temperatures over the weekend.
-
Intoxicated cliff-jumper rescued from Lynn Canyon days after swimmer's death
A young man had to be rescued from North Vancouver's Lynn Canyon Park over the weekend after going cliff-jumping while intoxicated – days after another swimmer died at the popular outdoor destination.
-
Staff shortages at 4 B.C. hospitals lead to ER closures
Multiple hospitals in B.C.'s Interior faced staffing shortages over the weekend, leading to temporary emergency room closures.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. heat wave: High temperatures remain in forecast after record-breaking weekend
Heat is expected to persist in B.C. through the start of the week after some parts of the province saw record-breaking temperatures over the weekend.
-
B.C. ship and dock foremen ordered to rescind strike notice
A 72-hour strike notice served by members of the union representing ship and dock foremen in B.C. violated Canada’s labour code and must be rescinded, a federal tribunal ruled Sunday.
-
22 temperature records broken amid B.C. heat wave
Sunday was the hottest July 7 on record in 22 communities across B.C. amid a heat wave that prompted weather warnings in much of the province, according to preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Kelowna
-
Dive team called in after man drowns in Okanagan Lake, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna say they're investigating a drowning in Okanagan Lake that occurred near the downtown marina early Saturday morning.
-
'Elaborate' B.C. fraud scheme involved impersonating corporate security and police, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna are warning the public after a local resident fell victim to an "elaborate" fraud last week.
-
Man shot, 2 cars burned in suspected gang incident in Kamloops
Mounties are urging the public to be vigilant following a suspected gang shooting in B.C.'s southern Interior that left a 40-year-old man injured this week.