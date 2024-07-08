NCC River House closed for swimming Monday

The National Capital Commission's River House swimming area is closed on Monday.

The NCC says on its website that a diving crew will be conducting an underwater scan of the river to remove any debris that may have accumulated.

The closure will only impact the swimming area and there are no impacts to pedestrians and cyclists.

City of Ottawa beaches are open on Monday for those wanting to cool off from noon to 7 p.m.

Swimming is not recommended at Petrie Island East Bay beach due to high E. coli levels.

NCC beaches are also open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Meech Lake and Philippe Lake beaches, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Leamy Lake.