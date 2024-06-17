Hydro restored to most south end customers after 10,000 customers lose power

Hydro Ottawa says power has been restored to most south end customers who were affected by an outage Monday evening.

The utility said power was out for 10,713 customers spanning across parts of Gloucester-Southgate, River, and Riverside South-Findlay Creek wards, stretching from South Keys to Findlay Creek just after 6 p.m.

A power outage in Ottawa affecting more than 10,000 customers in south Ottawa. June 17, 2024 (Hydro Ottawa outage map/hydroottawa.com)

The cause of the outage is unknown. Hydro crews were inspecting system equipment to determine the cause, an automated email from Hydro Ottawa said.

Ottawa Airport spokesperson Krista Kealey told CTV News Ottawa the south end of the terminal was affected by the outage.The airport's back-up generator kicked in and electricians were assessing affected systems.

Hydro Ottawa estimated power would be restored by 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, but said in an automated message that most customers had their power restored just before 7 p.m.