Hwy. 417 bridge replacement proceeding on time for Tuesday reopening
The project to replace an aging bridge on Highway 417 is proceeding on time, according to the provincial government, which means traffic on the Queensway should resume as scheduled Tuesday morning.
The Queensway is fully closed eastbound between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe Street and westbound between Metcalfe/Catherine and Bronson Avenue as construction crews replace Percy Street the bridge along the highway.
The two spans of the new Percy Street overpass were in place Saturday. On Sunday, crews were working to connect the bridge to the rest of the highway. The Ministry of Transportation and the city of Ottawa say Highway 417 is scheduled to reopen by 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
Bridge replacement causes significant traffic delays all weekend
It's been bumper-to-bumper for many drivers in Ottawa this weekend a section of Highway 417 is closed for a rapid bridge replacement.
Saturday saw thousands of drivers leaving early to beat the traffic to the Canadian Tire Centre for the Ottawa Senators' 1 p.m. game against the Detroit Red Wings. More than 18,000 fans were in attendance.
Justice Morningstar and her three-year-old daughter said the traffic wasn't going to slow them down on a special day.
"It's her first game and it's also her birthday too," said Morningstar. "We decided to leave an hour early just to get here."
"The replacement timeline has been extended beyond the usual Monday reopening to accommodate any fall weather that could impact concrete and paving work," the city said.
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
During the construction, crews are using rapid bridge replacement technology to remove the existing highway overpass and move the pre-constructed new bridge into position.
As of 8 a.m. Saturday, the new two bridges were moved into place and construction crews continued work around the structures. Crews continued to work through the afternoon Saturday despite the rain.
The aging Percy Street overpass was initially scheduled to be replaced during the weekend of Aug. 10 to 13, but the work was postponed at the last minute. The Ministry of Transportation said in August that the decision to postpone the work was due to "additional time being needed to finish preparation and make final adjustments to the bridges," adding "rapid bridge replacements are complex undertaking."
"Third time's a charm," Coun. Tim Tierney said Thursday. "It looks like it's a go."
Drivers planning to attend the Senators games at Canadian Tire Centre, 67's games at TD Place, events at the National Arts Centre and other events in Ottawa this weekend were warned to expect delays this weekend due to the highway closure.
"It’s a real big traffic impact; I’m not going to sugar coat it. It’s going to be hairy out there but it is rapid," Tierney said.
On Friday, drivers encountered bumper-to-bumper traffic and significant delays, even during off-peak traffic times.
Haithm Alshaebi said he almost ran out of gas on his drive.
"It was unexpected, it took me 40 minutes, thankfully I made it to the gas station," he said.
This is the third and final weekend of partial closures on Highway 417 in Ottawa this year. The highway was closed July 13 to 17 for the replacement of the Bronson Avenue bridge, and the highway was partially closed July 28 to 31 to install a pedestrian bridge over the Queensway near Greenbank Road.
Drivers deal with lengthy delays as Percy Street bridge replacement snarls traffic on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (CTV News Ottawa)
Here is what you need to know about the Percy Street bridge replacement this weekend.
Lane closures
Hwy. 417 eastbound lanes will be closed between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe Street.
Hwy. 417 westbound lanes will be closed between Metcalfe/Catherine and Bronson Avenue.
Highway 417 ramp closures
The following ramps will be closed along Hwy. 417 this weekend:
- O’Connor westbound
- Lyon westbound (ongoing)
- Maitland eastbound
- Carling eastbound
- Parkdale eastbound
Detours
CTV News Ottawa drove both the eastbound and westbound detours Friday.
Driving eastbound from Woodroffe to St. Laurent took about 50 minutes, with Carling Avenue the worst part of the trip. Without any significant traffic, this trip normally takes around six minutes.
The westbound detour from St. Laurent to Carling took around 43 minutes. Traffic was at a standstill around the Max Keeping Bridge just before the Vanier Parkway. This is usually an approximately 10-minute trip.
Westbound
Motorists travelling westbound on Hwy. 417 will exit the highway at the Metcalfe/Catherine exit.
Drivers will travel westbound on Catherine Street to Bronson Avenue, and can re-enter the highway at the Bronson westbound access ramp.
Here is a look at the detour route for Hwy. 417 westbound commuters during the highway closure Oct. 19 to 24. (City of Ottawa/website)
Eastbound
Motorists travelling eastbound on Hwy. 417 must exit the highway at Carling/Kirkwood.
According to the city of Ottawa, the recommended eastbound detour says drivers continue eastbound on Carling Avenue to Bronson Avenue. The city says you should turn right on Bronson Avenue and then take the ramp to eastbound Riverside Drive, then drive eastbound on Riverside Drive to Highway 417. Drivers can re-enter the highway at the Hwy. 417 eastbound access ramp at Riverside.
Here is a look at the detour route for Highway 417 eastbound during the weekend of Oct. 19 to 24. (City of Ottawa/website)
Downtown road closures
The following roads are closed due to the Percy Street bridge work:
Chamberlain Avenue is closed between Percy Street and Bronson Avenue until Nov. 1.
Percy Street is closed between Catherine Avenue and Chamberlain Avenue until Nov. 6.
Imperial Street is closed between Renfrew Avenue and Chamberlain Avenue.
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Katelyn Wilson.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
417 CLOSURE
417 CLOSURE Hwy. 417 bridge replacement proceeding on time for Tuesday reopening
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alberta allowed to leave CPP, but would be a 'one-way ticket': employment minister
Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says while Alberta is legally allowed to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan, doing so would be a 'one way ticket,' with no chance of return.
PM, Poilievre mark anniversary 9 years after Parliament Hill attack
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre marked the ninth anniversary Sunday of the Parliament Hill attack that left a Canadian reservist dead. They also remembered the death of another Armed Forces member that occurred in a separate attack two days earlier.
DEVELOPING Day 16 of the Israel-Hamas war: Israel's PM warns Hezbollah over entering war
Israeli warplanes have struck targets across Gaza as well as two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, even as aid deliveries have begun moving into the besieged Gaza Strip.
Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts
Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza overnight and into Sunday, as well as two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, as the two-week-old war with Hamas threatened to spiral into a broader conflict.
St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike
The St. Lawrence Seaway has shut down as hundreds of workers walked off the job Sunday.
EVs are getting easier to find -- but with price tags out of reach for many Canadians
Canada's electric vehicle market keeps getting bigger, but that's not necessarily good news for consumers -- or the environment. Manufacturers are leaning heavily on electrified SUVs, trucks and large cars that mean high prices and profits for the automakers.
Avoid non-essential travel to these Caribbean islands due to natural disaster risk: Canadian officials
Friday morning the Canadian government issued a non-essential travel advisory to portions of the Caribbean due to risk of natural disaster.
Manhunt continues for Nashville police chief's son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers
Police in Tennessee were searching Sunday for the estranged son of Nashville's police chief as the suspect in the shooting of two police officers outside a Dollar General store.
York University threatens to revoke student unions' status over Israel-Hamas statements
York University has issued a warning: if the institution’s student unions do not recant or sufficiently defend their collective statement on the Israel-Hamas conflict, they will risk losing their relationship with the university.
Atlantic
-
How an award-winning Halifax professor nurtured a network of battery entrepreneurs
They call themselves the "Dahn lab" graduates, and they're powering an unlikely, Halifax-based research hub for batteries designed to replace fossil fuels.
-
'We’re not alone in this': Moncton’s Pride community marches for love and hope
Hundreds of members and allies of Moncton’s 2SLGBTQIA+ community marched down Main Street Saturday.
-
Police investigate shooting in Halifax that left 2 injured
Halifax Regional Police say they are investigating an alleged shooting on Gottingen Street in Halifax on Sunday morning.
Toronto
-
Two adults injured, one in critical condition, following crash in Brampton
Two adults have been rushed to hospital, one in life-threatening condition, following a serious crash in Brampton.
-
Toronto teen Fay De Fazio Ebert wins Pan Am skateboarding gold
Fay De Fazio Ebert has won a Pan American Games gold medal in women's park skateboarding.
-
Canada has 'high degree of confidence' Israel didn't strike hospital in Gaza: Blair
Defence Minister Bill Blair says that after an independent review by the Canadian military, Ottawa has a "high degree of confidence" that Israel did not strike the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday.
Montreal
-
St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike
The St. Lawrence Seaway has shut down as hundreds of workers walked off the job Sunday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Wet Sunday: Rainfall warning continues in Montreal
Grab the umbrella because the rainfall warning is still in effect for much of southern Quebec on Sunday.
-
Coroner's inquest begins Monday into 2019 killing of Montreal woman and her two sons
Public hearings into a 2019 triple homicide that claimed the lives of a mother and her two children in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles borough begin Monday at the Joliette justice service point.
Northern Ontario
-
Hunter fined $8K for killing moose, allowing it to spoil in northern Ont.
A southern Ontario man who shot two cow moose during a hunt last year and left one to spoil has been fined $8,000.
-
Competing protests over LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in the north
For the second time in a month, rallies under the banner of 1 Million March 4 Children were organized in cities across the region and across the country calling for the elimination of what organizers call “the sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum" while counter-protestors says the group is spreading anti-LGBTQ2S+ rhetoric and misinformation “under the guise of saving children.”
-
Vehicle on fire on Highway 11
CTV News has learned of a vehicle fire Friday afternoon on Highway 11 near Ramore, Ont., east of Timmins.
London
-
Sarnia police investigate gunshots heard at Rainbow Park
An increased police presence was seen at Rainbow Park Sunday after the Sarnia Police Service (SPS) was notified of gunshots heard around 6 a.m.
-
OPP investigating serious assault in South Huron
OPP are investigating a serious assault that occurred Saturday morning in Exeter in South Huron.
-
'All the tubes have come out': Young boy who received organ donation is improving daily
Ella Crossett would have been celebrating her fourth birthday Saturday. Last July, the two-year old girl died after falling into her family pool. However, more than a year later, she’s still impacting people’s lives.
Winnipeg
-
The $10,000 reward offered to help bring Marcus McKay home
A new billboard near Mallard, Manitoba is offering a $10,000 reward for information about a 23-year-old missing persons cold case, part of a province-wide campaign aimed at helping to bring lost loved ones home.
-
Carman man grows Manitoba's largest pumpkin
A Carman man is being celebrated for his gargantuan gourd.
-
'I think he would be really thrilled': Book drive seeks work by Indigenous authors for Manitoba prisons
A new book drive is looking to bring more work by Indigenous authors into Manitoba prisons.
Kitchener
-
Police investigation underway in Kitchener neighbourhood
Police have not said what officers are investigating but confirmed part of a nearby trail has been blocked off.
-
Competing protests over LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in Kitchener and Guelph
Protests for and against LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education returned Saturday with more than 100 people in the streets in downtown Kitchener and dozens in Guelph.
-
Kitchener fire leads to evacuation of three homes
A fire in Kitchener’s Laurentian Hills neighbourhood caused around $1 million in damage Friday night, but things could have been much worse if a neighbour hadn’t noticed the flames and sprang into action.
Calgary
-
'Dramatic decline': Calgary researcher says sea ice in Antarctica lowest since 1986
A Calgary researcher, who has spent the last eight months in Antarctica studying sea ice, says he has seen first-hand how big an effect climate change has had in the region.
-
Wastewater from ruptured sewer line contained, no longer flowing into Bow River
Wastewater is no longer flowing into the Bow River from a ruptured sewage line that took place Saturday, the Town of Cochrane announced in a Sunday morning update.
-
Alberta allowed to leave CPP, but would be a 'one-way ticket': employment minister
Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says while Alberta is legally allowed to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan, doing so would be a 'one way ticket,' with no chance of return.
Saskatoon
-
'I saw the trauma in their eyes': Sask. man trying to bring home wife and kids stranded in Gaza
A Prince Albert man is living his worst nightmare as his wife and four children, aged 3-12, are stranded in Gaza amid the Israel-Gaza war.
-
Regina man's first feature film set to hit theatres across Saskatchewan
A Regina man’s first feature film is set to play in theatres across Saskatchewan.
-
Roughriders season ends with loss to Argos
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have been eliminated from post-season contention thanks to a 29-26 loss to the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday afternoon at Mosaic Stadium.
Edmonton
-
Scheifele scores in OT as Jets ground Oilers 3-2
It has not been an easy start to the season, but the Winnipeg Jets are hoping the way they battled back on Saturday is a good sign of things to come.
-
'Dramatic decline': Calgary researcher says sea ice in Antarctica lowest since 1986
A Calgary researcher, who has spent the last eight months in Antarctica studying sea ice, says he has seen first-hand how big an effect climate change has had in the region.
-
Woman seriously hurt in Millwoods hit-and-run, police seeking suspect SUV
Edmonton police are looking for a driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman seriously hurt in Millwoods Friday evening.
Vancouver
-
Court awards $1.8 million in West Vancouver real estate fraud case
A dispute between real estate development partners over a pair of planned luxury homes in West Vancouver's British Properties has resulted in more than $1.8 million in damages for civil fraud.
-
Pro- and anti-SOGI rallies held in B.C. and across the country
Dozens of police officers could be seen on street corners and in parks throughout the province on Saturday, as hundreds of people rallied for and against sexual orientation and gender identity education in B.C. schools.
-
Advocates want pedestrian safety prioritized following fatal crash in DTES
Advocates want pedestrian safety in the Downtown Eastside addressed after a car struck and killed a pedestrian this week.
Regina
-
Roughriders season ends with loss to Argos
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have been eliminated from post-season contention thanks to a 29-26 loss to the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday afternoon at Mosaic Stadium.
-
Regina man's first feature film set to hit theatres across Saskatchewan
A Regina man’s first feature film is set to play in theatres across Saskatchewan.
-
Cyclist dies in collision with truck in Regina
A man has died following a collision between a cyclist and a truck in Regina on Saturday morning.