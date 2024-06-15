Inquest ordered into 2018 killing of inmate at Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre

OTTAWA
    A coroner's inquest into the killing of a 36-year-old man who was brutally beaten at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention in 2018 has been announced.

    On April 11, 2018, Marco Michaud, an inmate at the Innes Road jail, was found brutally beaten and taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

    Michaud had been facing second-degree murder charges in connection with the death of 53-year-old Gérald Leduc.

    The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Michaud's death.

    The jury in the proceeding may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

    An inquest into Michaud's death is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

