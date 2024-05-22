How to enjoy the summer on a budget
According to a survey from the Angus Reid Institute, more than half of Canadians say they can’t keep up with the cost of living with seven in 10 being stressed about money.
“Canadians’ household budgets are becoming squeezed from all angles as the price of goods rises,” reads the report. “The costs of food, gasoline, and energy in particular are adding to household bills.”
Financial strain limits people’s choices when it comes to choosing and participating in activities, such as the summer ones, and this phenomenon is called “The Social Squeeze,” according to ratehub.ca.
Ratehub.ca’s director of everyday banking, Natasha Macmillan shared five tips to help you enjoy summer on a budget in a news release. Here are the tips:
-
Identify your favourite activities and prioritize your spending, says Macmillan.
“Focus on what matters most to you this summer, whether it’s travelling, dining out, attending music festivals, or saving,” Macmillan said. “Don’t be afraid to say no to certain social events to stay within your budget.”
- Setup a budget with priorities in mind. Macmillan says this can be done by tracking your spending and distinguishing between wants and needs.
- Macmillan adds that it’s also useful to “start a sinking fund,” which can be done by “setting up separate bank accounts for specific savings goals, allowing you to track your progress easily. Consider using a high-interest savings account to grow your sinking fund faster.”
-
And who doesn’t want to take advantage of those free events that happen all summer long around the city? Macmillan encourages people to keep an eye out for free festivals, concerts and events.
“Look for these opportunities in local newspapers, on the radio, and online to plan affordable outings for the coming months,” Macmillan said.
-
Know how to use your cards, such as using cash-back or rewards credit cards.
“Compare different cards to find the best one for your spending habits,” Macmillan said.
With files from CTV News’ Daniel Otis
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Ottawa Wednesday afternoon
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poverty report cards: Which provinces got the worst grades?
Poverty and food insecurity have worsened in most of Canada in the past year and most provincial governments aren't doing enough to address the problem, according to a just-released series of report cards.
Woman found dead in Lake Ontario in 2017 matches identity of missing person in Switzerland
Genetic genealogy has helped Toronto police identify a woman who was found dead in Lake Ontario in 2017.
With 10K providers offering care to 2M seniors, health minister defends dental plan
Canada's dental care plan is 'getting there' Health Minister Mark Holland said Wednesday defending the program's rollout that's now seen two million seniors sign up, but just 10,000 oral health providers enrolled to treat them.
Fish oil supplements may raise risk of stroke, heart issues, study suggests
As an excellent source of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, daily fish oil supplements are a popular way to keep the risk of cardiovascular disease at bay.
Private island on Nova Scotia's South Shore listed for $15.8M
A private island on Nova Scotia’s South Shore has been listed for sale with a $11.5-million USD price tag.
'Happy tears' of victim's sister after prison attack on serial killer Robert Pickton
Cynthia Cardinal said she was 'overwhelmed' with happiness when she received a text message on Monday with the news that serial killer Robert Pickton, who murdered her sister, was attacked in prison. She called it 'karma.'
WestJet calls for full federal review of aviation funding model
The CEO of WestJet Airlines says he is calling for a full federal government review of the way airports and aviation infrastructure in Canada are funded.
May’s full flower moon will light up the sky this week
Stargazers are in for a treat this week: The full moon returns for its May engagement, peaking on Thursday morning.
Montreal photographer captures dramatic Canada goose vs. fox fight on video
A Montreal photographer captured the moment a Canada goose defended itself from a fox at the Botanical Garden.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Private island on Nova Scotia's South Shore listed for $15.8M
A private island on Nova Scotia’s South Shore has been listed for sale with a $11.5-million USD price tag.
-
N.S. man, 22, wanted on provincewide warrant
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is looking for a 22-year-old man wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant.
-
Shelf clouds spotted in Cape Breton Tuesday; May heat continues
Wednesday will once again feature unseasonably warm temperatures across the Maritimes.
Toronto
-
Woman found dead in Lake Ontario in 2017 matches identity of missing person in Switzerland
Genetic genealogy has helped Toronto police identify a woman who was found dead in Lake Ontario in 2017.
-
Tornado warning issued north of the GTA
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Toronto and other parts of the province ahead of a cold front that will move through the province later today, Environment Canada says.
-
Driver charged after 16-year-old boy struck and killed in Vaughan, Ont.
A 24-year-old driver is facing charges after a 16-year-old boy was struck and killed in Vaughan, Ont. Tuesday night.
Montreal
-
3 people dead after stabbing in Plateau-Mont-Royal: Montreal police
Three people are dead after they were stabbed in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough Tuesday evening, police say.
-
Montreal Metro's Green line most in need of costly repairs
The STM is disclosing which Metro stations are in dire need of renovations.
-
Quebec tables bill to restrict evictions for three years
Quebec's housing minister has tabled a bill that would impose a three-year moratorium on certain types of evictions and boost protections for low-income senior renters.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury, Ont., councillor speaks out after man charged with criminally harassing her
An 81-year-old man has been charged with criminal harassment of a city councillor in Sudbury.
-
Northern Ont. police investigate possible hate crime as Pride flag burned
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating two hate crime incidents this month at a northern Ontario high school.
-
Sudbrians did you feel the ground move Wednesday morning?
Earthquakes Canada and Vale confirm a 3.1 MN magnitude seismic event occurred shortly after 9 a.m. on May 22 at the Garson Mine site in Greater Sudbury, Ont.
Windsor
-
Murder trial underway for September 2020 death of Windsor father
A murder trial is underway the death of Windsor father in September 2020.
-
'I'm happy to do my part': Windsor Regional Hospital now led by first female CEO
Karen Riddell has officially taken over the top job from David Musyj who is now acting CEO for London Health Sciences Centre.
-
Robbery suspect sought at University Ave store
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in connection to a robbery.
London
-
Thunderstorm warnings for parts of the region on Wednesday
Wednesday will be hot and steamy to start off, with a mix of sun and cloud mid morning with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front starts to move in.
-
3 teens charged after causing disturbance at west end grocery store
Three teens are facing multiple charges after allegedly throwing items at shoppers, assaulting an employee and an officer, and firing an imitation weapon at a west end grocery store on Tuesday night.
-
'I'm not coming in with a pre-written agenda': Acting LHSC boss contends he’ll listen first
A hospital executive parachuted into London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is countering claims he already has a plan. David Musyj takes over as acting president and CEO of LHSC Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Two injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 401 through Cambridge
Traffic in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 through Cambridge was brought to a standstill Wednesday morning after a multi-vehicle collision involving at least six vehicles.
-
Guelph man faces weapons charge after allegedly threatening people with knife
A 35-year-old Guelph man is facing a weapons charge following a disturbance outside a social services agency Tuesday morning.
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash at Cambridge intersection
A motorcyclist needed to be airlifted from a busy Cambridge intersection following a serious crash Tuesday evening.
Barrie
-
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT Severe storm warning issued with winds topping 100km/h: Here's where and when
Severe storms will roll into central Ontario on Wednesday, with 120 kilometres per hour winds that have the potential to produce a tornado.
-
Barrie, Ont. couple invited to attend Buckingham Palace Royal Garden Party
A Barrie couple who lost their home in 2021 to a tornado that devastated a south-end neighbourhood spent an unforgettable day as guests at Buckingham Palace.
-
Barrie intersection closure to disrupt traffic for 4 weeks
The ongoing road construction on Duckworth Street in Barrie will mean another intersection closure, disrupting traffic through the busy thoroughfare for roughly one month.
Winnipeg
-
Crown wraps evidence in Winnipeg serial killer trial, court to resume next month
Crown prosecutors have finished calling evidence in the trial of a Winnipeg man who has admitted to killing four Indigenous women.
-
Man shot at Red River Ex two years ago files lawsuit
An 18-year-old Winnipegger who was shot two years ago at the Red River Ex has now filed a lawsuit related to the incident.
-
WestJet adds new direct routes to Florida and Mexico
Winnipeggers will have more direct flight options to sun-filled destinations this winter.
Calgary
-
WestJet calls for full federal review of aviation funding model
The CEO of WestJet Airlines says he is calling for a full federal government review of the way airports and aviation infrastructure in Canada are funded.
-
Calgary man charged after allegedly flashing and propositioning teen at recreation centre
Calgary police have laid charges in an incident in the community of Huntington Hills that saw a man proposition a teen for sex.
-
City of Calgary 'inside workers' vote in favour of strike
Wages and working from home are key outstanding issues as the City of Calgary and Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 38 try to reach an agreement.
Edmonton
-
15-year-old Edmonton boy's death being investigated by homicide detectives
A man is in custody after the suspicious death of a 15-year-old boy in Edmonton Tuesday evening.
-
4 facing charges related to stabbing during 'altercation' between tenants
A vehicle that was involved in a crash in central Edmonton on Monday was being used to flee the scene of a stabbing, according to police.
-
Owners of derelict residential properties cleaning up after new tax subclass introduced
The City of Edmonton says a new property tax subclass is helping in the cleanup of problem residential properties.
Regina
-
Death investigation launched in Moose Jaw after body found below bridge
What police thought was a minor incident involving an abandoned vehicle in south Moose Jaw has led to a death investigation.
-
Regina Humane Society forced to euthanize 10 dogs after 26 animals found in 'deplorable' conditions
The Regina Humane Society (RHS) says 10 of 26 dogs that were recently saved from 'deplorable' living conditions had to be euthanized after they were alerted of the situation from a concerned member of the public.
-
Balgonie man faces long list of charges after allegedly assaulting several people, including RCMP officers
A Balgonie, Sask. man is facing a laundry list of charges following a "serious assault" at a home in the community.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man accused of killing his mother was hearing violent voices and police knew, brother claims
Emmett Constant says that his brother Everett isn’t a cold-blooded killer — he’s suffering from a mental illness.
-
Calgary police search Saskatoon for man wanted in Canada-wide warrant
Saskatchewan RCMP and the Calgary Police Service are asking the public for help locating 37-year-old Michael Robertson, who is wanted by the Correctional Service of Canada on a Canada-wide warrant.
-
'My guardian angels': Saskatoon woman meets the paramedics who saved her life
Medavie Health Services West kicked off paramedic services week with a rare reunion where paramedics got to meet the woman whose life they saved. In a profession where lives hang in the balance often, this was a unique experience for all involved.
Vancouver
-
B.C. wildfires: Plans underway for evacuees to return to Fort Nelson
The mayor of the regional municipality that includes the evacuated community of Fort Nelson, B.C., says he's optimistic crews have 'a very good handle' on the wildfire burning outside town and plans are underway for residents to return.
-
Vancouver police say suspect threw feces at officers prior to Hastings Street takedown
An apparent police shooting that drew a crowd of onlookers outside the Waldorf Hotel on East Hastings Street Saturday night was actually an arrest made using a bean-bag shotgun, Vancouver police say.
-
B.C. family assaulted with bear spray in Walmart parking dispute
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating after a Walmart parking lot dispute erupted into violence in which a man and his four young children were bear sprayed by an unknown assailant.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. family assaulted with bear spray in Walmart parking dispute
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating after a Walmart parking lot dispute erupted into violence in which a man and his four young children were bear sprayed by an unknown assailant.
-
'It hurts': First Nations leader says little change for women's safety since Pickton murders
An Indigenous leader in British Columbia says little has changed since the crimes of serial killer Robert Pickton, as community members reflect on news that he is in life-threatening condition after being attacked in prison.
-
Political landscape shifting in lead up to B.C. election
Opinion polls continue to show a two-way race in the lead up to the next provincial election, as the BC Conservatives continue to cut into the NDP's lead and BC United's popularity is shorn away.
Kelowna
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.