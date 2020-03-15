OTTAWA -- Hospitals and medical clinics are implementing screening procedures, visitor restrictions and adjusting clinics in response to COVID-19.

Here's a look at the plans for hospitals and health care facilities in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:

The Ottawa Hospital

The Ottawa Hospital has imposed Visitor Restrictions at all campuses.

The new rules are:

Only one visitor per patient at a time

All visitors must be at least 12 years old

You are asked not to visit the Ottawa Hospital if you have a cough, cold, fever or any other symptoms.

In a statement on its website, the Ottawa Hospital says “these restrictions may change to adapt to the hospital’s evolving COVID-19 response. If you have questions, please call the unit to speak with the care team.”

CHEO

CHEO is increasing visitor restrictions until further notice:

One person identified as parent, guardian or family representative will be allowed to accompany children and youth to the Emergency Department or clinic or outpatient visits

Two people will be allowed to accompany children or youth who are staying overnight as inpatients. Only those who have been assigned unit passes will be permitted at the bedside.

Siblings are not permitted to visit.

Starting Monday, March 16: All visitors will be screened upon entry to CHEO’s main campus, and soon at all CHEO sites across the region.

Bruyere

As of March 16, no visitors are allowed at Bruyere

In a statement, Bruyere says “to keep your loved ones and all of our patients and residents safe, visits are not permitted at this time. Exceptions may be made on compassionate grounds.”

Everyone entering Bruyere will be asked a series of questions. Anyone who has travelled internationally in the last 14 days, anyone displaying symptom, or who could have had close contact with someone who has symptoms, through travel or otherwise, will not be permitted to enter.

University of Ottawa Heart Institute

As of Monday, March 16, the University of Ottawa Heart Institute is restricting all visitors.

In a statement, the Heart Institute says “in the event you arrive at the heart institute, you will be screened and it is very likely you will not be allowed in to visit.”

Queensway-Carleton Hospital

Starting March 16, the Queensway-Carleton Hospital is screening all patients and visitors for flu-like symptoms and travel before they enter the hospital.

Visitation is limited to one person per patient. Children 12-years-old and under will not be permitted to visit.

Visitors are asked to use the main entrance.

Montfort Hospital

Visitors are currently limited to one person per patient. Additional visitors must wait outside the hospital.

Visitors must use the main entrance, where they will be screened.

The Royal

Visiting hours at the Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre and the Brockville Mental Health Centre are restricted to between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Clients will be permitted to a maximum of two visitors at a time. Visitors must be over 14 years of age.

The Royal has suspended all day programs, outreach services, and drop-in activities until further notice.

Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital

There is now a single point of entry at both the Smiths Falls and Great War Memorial Hospital in Perth for visitors and patients.

All patients, families, staff, students, volunteers and physicians will complete mandatory screening before entry to the hospital.

Visitors to the hospital will be restricted to family members of maternity, critically ill, or patients receiving palliative care. Visitors must successfully pass mandatory screening to be permitted entry to the hospital.

As of Friday, March 13, the hospital said “regularly scheduled clinics, rehabilitation and surgery will continue but will be reviewed on a daily basis.

Pembroke Regional Hospital

The Pembroke Regional Hospital is limiting visitors and beginning to lockdown multiple access points to the buildings.

Visitors are limited to one person per patient at a time. All visitors must be at least 12-years-old.

Visitors, patients and staff must enter the hospital through the Emergency Department entrance in Tower A or the main entrance to Tower D.

University of Ottawa Health Services

The University of Ottawa Health Services has announced that starting Monday, all family medicine appointments will be telephone visits for the next week or so.

All allied health appointments (mental health counsellor, dietician and pharmacist) with the exception of appointments with the chiropodist will also be converted to telephone visits.

Appointments with specialists will continue as planned unless you are advised otherwise.

Patients needing to visit the Walk-In clinic are asked to call ahead. The University of Ottawa Health Services will be booking same day appointments on the phone as much as possible. If you show up at the Walk-in Clinic, you will be given an appointment time and asked to come back.