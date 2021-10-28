OTTAWA -- A home security camera helped Ottawa police track down a suspect in connection to a series of break and enters in the Rockcliffe Park area.

Between Oct. 21 and Oct. 26, police say the suspect broke into several homes, targeting small portable items.

"The suspect was captured on video surveillance camera. His description was disseminated to Frontline officers for identification," said police in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, the Market Neighbourhood Resource Team officers located a man matching the description of the suspect.

"He was arrested and found to be in possession of property that was taken during these break-ins," said police.

Daniel Varette, 48, of Ottawa, is facing 22 charges, including breaking and entering and mischief.

Police say Varette was also arrested on an outstanding warrant issued for three other break and enters that occurred in Rockcliffe Park in 2019.