Hockey Outaouais to expel teams from playoffs who harass referees

The president for a western Quebec youth hockey league is warning that sanctions could be imposed against teams who disrespect young referees during games.

Hockey Outaouais's president Pierre Montreuil said in an open letter in French that the league will not tolerate harassment against referees and will expel teams from the upcoming playoffs if parents, coaches or fans engage in abusive behavior.

"Hockey Outaouais and the LHRO are committed to sending only respectful teams to the inter-regionals and the women's and men's Chevrolet Cup," Montreuil writes.

"The sanctions imposed on those who are disrespectful to the referees will be very severe."

The letter says the league has been made aware of several cases where fans or parents expressed disrespect to young referees in the region.

"Let's remember that even top referees sometimes make mistakes, and being all human, these are explainable," the letter says.

"I would like to reiterate the importance of encouraging our young people to persevere, both players and referees, in order to ensure the retention of these and by the same token, the sustainability of our sport."

Youth hockey leagues across the region have been raising the alarm for years over harassment and verbal abuse to officials under the age of 18.

Eastern Ontario's hockey league has started to equip young referees with a green armband on the left arm to identify them as minors. Minor soccer referees in Ontario and Quebec are being given body cameras in response to a rise in incidents.

"We are in a period of the season where each match has great importance in the standings," Montreauil writes.

"This is what we call real strategy and fun hockey. Let's remember that the referee must also have fun like the other young players, coaches, and parents."