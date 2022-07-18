Historic and Beloved Norway Bay Golf Course Reopens in the Pontiac

Historic and Beloved Norway Bay Golf Course Reopens in the Pontiac

A grandfather golfs with his grandson at the recently reopened Norway Bay Golf Course. (Joel Haslam/CTV News Ottawa) A grandfather golfs with his grandson at the recently reopened Norway Bay Golf Course. (Joel Haslam/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King granted bail

Pat King, an organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks earlier this year, has been granted bail. The decision was delivered in an Ottawa courtroom Monday by Superior Court Justice Anne London-Weinstein.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina