Hey, Google! Show me cycling directions and parks. Google Maps releases popular searches in Ottawa during pandemic
Cyclists enjoy an Ottawa bike path on a sunny Saturday. Aug. 1, 2020. (Dave Charbonneau / CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents have been asking Google for cycling directions and questions about Mer Bleue Bog and Gatineau Park during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Google Maps data shows where and how Ottawa residents have changed their patterns since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.
Requests for cycling directions have increased 41 per cent in Ottawa this year compared to last year, while inputs in Google Maps for walking directions have decreased by 23 per cent.
Google says it observed a 52 per cent decline in public transit ridership interest year over year in Ottawa. OC Transpo has reported ridership is down more than 50 per cent this year as more people work from home.
Google also looked at activity trends in Ottawa.
In May, searches for home and garden stores spiked by 83 per cent in Ottawa.
As the COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed in the spring, Google notes searches for outdoor locations, like parks and hikes, were trending 83 per cent higher in May.
The top outdoor search queries in Google Maps in Ottawa were:
- Mer Bleue Bog
- Pink Lake
- Gatineau Park
Google Maps also looks at the popular times for Ottawa residents to visit locations.
- Pharmacies in Ottawa are busiest on Thursdays and Fridays between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Google Maps says the best time to go is any day of the week between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.
- The worst time to head to the grocery is on Saturdays after 12 p.m. The best time to go do groceries is on any day at 9 a.m. as the vast majority of stores are open.
- Ottawa cafes are busiest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The best time to visit a café is Mondays through Wednesdays later afternoon because that's when they're the least busy
- The best time to head to the park is early morning on any day, preferably before 9 a.m. The busiest time to go is on Saturday afternoons.