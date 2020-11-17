OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents have been asking Google for cycling directions and questions about Mer Bleue Bog and Gatineau Park during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Google Maps data shows where and how Ottawa residents have changed their patterns since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.

Requests for cycling directions have increased 41 per cent in Ottawa this year compared to last year, while inputs in Google Maps for walking directions have decreased by 23 per cent.

Google says it observed a 52 per cent decline in public transit ridership interest year over year in Ottawa. OC Transpo has reported ridership is down more than 50 per cent this year as more people work from home.

Google also looked at activity trends in Ottawa.

In May, searches for home and garden stores spiked by 83 per cent in Ottawa.

As the COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed in the spring, Google notes searches for outdoor locations, like parks and hikes, were trending 83 per cent higher in May.

The top outdoor search queries in Google Maps in Ottawa were:

Mer Bleue Bog

Pink Lake

Gatineau Park

Google Maps also looks at the popular times for Ottawa residents to visit locations.