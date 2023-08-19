Hershey Canada returns to Smiths Falls and the O-Train resumes full service: Top 5 Ottawa stories this week

Canopy Growth has sold its Hershey Drive facility in Smiths Falls, Ont. back to Hershey Canada. Canopy Growth, previously known as Tweed, opened its headquarters in the facility in 2013. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa) Canopy Growth has sold its Hershey Drive facility in Smiths Falls, Ont. back to Hershey Canada. Canopy Growth, previously known as Tweed, opened its headquarters in the facility in 2013. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina