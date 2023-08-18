Vehicle crashes into bank building in Ottawa's west end

A vehicle crashed into the Bank of Montreal on Merivale Road on Friday. One person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. (Ottawa Fire Service/release) A vehicle crashed into the Bank of Montreal on Merivale Road on Friday. One person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. (Ottawa Fire Service/release)

