Here's where you can watch a movie for $4 in Ottawa on Sunday

Sunday will be a cheap day at the movies at many theatres in the Ottawa area, with moviegoers able to see this summer's box-office hits for just $4 a ticket.

To celebrate National Cinema Day on Aug. 27, the Movie Theatre Association of Canada and the U.S.-based Cinema Foundation are offering movies at the discounted admission of $4 (plus applicable taxes).

Cineplex, Cinémas Ciné Entreprise, Landmark and many local independent theatres will be offering the discounted movie tickets. The $4 ticket includes any movie, in any format including IMAX and VIP. Cineplex notes the online booking fee of up to $1.50 a ticket will still apply.

National Cinema Day comes as two of the biggest movies of the year remain in theatres – Barbie and Oppenheimer, and it is the opening weekend for Gran Turismo. Other movies in theatres this weekend include Blue Beetle, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and Mission: Impossible.

Here is a list of movie theatres in Ottawa offering $4 movie tickets on Sunday for National Cinema Day.

Cineplex Cinemas Lansdowne and VIP – Lansdowne Park

Cineplex Cinemas Ottawa – 3090 Carling Ave.

Cineplex Odeon Barrhaven Cinemas – 131 Riocan Ave.

Cineplex Odeon South Keys – 2214 Bank St.

Landmark 10 – 3752 Innes Rd.

Landmark 24 – 801 Kanata Ave.

Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa – 2385 City Park Dr.

Eastern Ontario

Cineplex Odeon Gardiners Road Cinemas – Kingston, Ont.

Galaxy Cinemas Brockville – Brockville, Ont.

Galaxy Cinemas Cornwall – Cornwall, Ont.

Landmark 10 – Kingston, Ont.

The Screening Room Movie Theatre – Kingston, Ont.

Western Quebec