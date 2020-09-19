OTTAWA -- After a week of long lines at Ottawa's COVID-19 testing centres, only two facilities are open for testing in the capital today.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena and the Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Centre at RCGT Park are open for the public to get tested on Saturday and Sunday.

Here is a look at the hours of operation:

COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena: 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre: 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. You need to book an appointment for the site.

As of Friday evening, no appointments were available for Saturday at the COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre on Coventry Road.

On Friday, long lines formed outside the Brewer Arena two hours before the COVID-19 Assessment Centre opened. One person on Twitter said they were 29th in line at 6:45 a.m.

Two mobile testing sites were deployed at Ottawa schools on Friday to provide testing to people identified as close contacts of someone who tested positive for COVID-19 in the school environment.

Speaking to reporters on Friday afternoon, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Ottawa Public Health is recommending people get tested for COVID-19 if:

You are showing new symptoms of COVID-19

You have been instructed by Ottawa Public Health to seek testing

"There are a lot of 'what ifs', so let me try to address those," said Dr. Etches.

"If someone in your household becomes ill with symptoms, everyone in the household should self-isolate but only the person with symptoms should be tested."

Dr. Etches said others in the household do not need to be tested unless they have COVID symptoms or have been instructed to go for testing by Ottawa Public Health.

Dr. Etches told reporters that Ottawa Public Health's hospital partners are working to add capacity to the Brewer Assessment Centre this weekend.

The two COVID-19 Care Clinics, located on Moodie Drive and Heron Road, are closed on Saturday and Sunday.