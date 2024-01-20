Rideau Canal Skateway to open for skating on Sunday

It's official: The Rideau Canal will open this winter.

The National Capital Commission announced that the world-famous skateway will open for skaters beginning at 9 a.m. on Sunday for the first time in two years.

The skateway will only be open on a 1.9 kilometre stretch between Bank Street and the Pretoria Bridge, the NCC said on social media, as weather conditions only allow for a partial opening for now.

BeaverTails will be open along the skateway, but skate rentals will not be available for now. The NCC is asking skaters to be mindful of teams still working on the ice.

The canal needs at least 30 centimetres of ice for the skateway to open, which usually requires 10 to 14 days of weather between -10 C and -20 C.

SHARPEN YOUR SKATES!



We're putting the final touches on the ice, and the long-awaited green flag is going up on a 1.9 km section between the Pretoria Bridge and Bank Street at 9:00am tomorrow, Jan 21.



Details: https://t.co/ByQ8nBbgwb | #OttNews pic.twitter.com/PVyrElSpFW — Rideau Canal Skateway (@NCC_Skateway) January 20, 2024

A cold spell in the capital has kept temperatures under -10 C since Monday. Environment Canada says Ottawa is looking at below-normal temperatures this weekend, with highs between -9 C and -13 C and lows between -10 C and -18 C.

Temperatures are expected to be warmer than usual next week, though they should remain mostly below freezing.

The NCC posts updates on ice conditions and access points to the canal on its website. When open, the Skateway is free and accessible seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

Above-seasonal temperatures in November and December this winter had many worried the canal would see a repeat of last year, when the canal did not open once for skating for the first time in its 53-year history

The Rideau Canal Skateway has been a popular tourist attraction since it first opened in 1971 and has been designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The latest opening for the Rideau Canal Skateway (not including 2022) was Feb. 2, 2002. The shortest season on the skateway was 16 days back in 2016.

Weather permitting, the 7.8 kilometre skateway is billed as the largest skating rink in the world.

In the canal's first 26 seasons, the median opening date was Dec. 27. In the 26 years since the 1995-96 season, the median opening date has been Jan. 10. Across all 52 skating seasons, the median opening date is Jan. 1.

The average skating season is 50 days, but the record is 95 days (1971–1972 season).

It has become increasingly rare to have the canal open for skating ahead of Jan. 1.

A July 2021 risk assessment on the effects of climate change on the Rideau Canal Skateway warned that in the next decades, the skating season would be less than 40 days approximately 50 per cent of the time. The report said the opening of the skateway in December is unlikely to occur in the future.

The NCC has been working with researchers at Carleton University to collect data on the skateway and test options for ice management. Those options included a so-called slush cannon, which shoots freezing cold slush onto the surface of the canal to help build up a thicker layer of ice.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle and The Canadian Press