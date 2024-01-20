Rideau Canal Skateway to open for skating on Sunday
It's official: The Rideau Canal will open this winter.
The National Capital Commission announced that the world-famous skateway will open for skaters beginning at 9 a.m. on Sunday for the first time in two years.
The skateway will only be open on a 1.9 kilometre stretch between Bank Street and the Pretoria Bridge, the NCC said on social media, as weather conditions only allow for a partial opening for now.
BeaverTails will be open along the skateway, but skate rentals will not be available for now. The NCC is asking skaters to be mindful of teams still working on the ice.
The canal needs at least 30 centimetres of ice for the skateway to open, which usually requires 10 to 14 days of weather between -10 C and -20 C.
A cold spell in the capital has kept temperatures under -10 C since Monday. Environment Canada says Ottawa is looking at below-normal temperatures this weekend, with highs between -9 C and -13 C and lows between -10 C and -18 C.
Temperatures are expected to be warmer than usual next week, though they should remain mostly below freezing.
The NCC posts updates on ice conditions and access points to the canal on its website. When open, the Skateway is free and accessible seven days a week, 24 hours a day.
Above-seasonal temperatures in November and December this winter had many worried the canal would see a repeat of last year, when the canal did not open once for skating for the first time in its 53-year history
The Rideau Canal Skateway has been a popular tourist attraction since it first opened in 1971 and has been designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The latest opening for the Rideau Canal Skateway (not including 2022) was Feb. 2, 2002. The shortest season on the skateway was 16 days back in 2016.
Weather permitting, the 7.8 kilometre skateway is billed as the largest skating rink in the world.
In the canal's first 26 seasons, the median opening date was Dec. 27. In the 26 years since the 1995-96 season, the median opening date has been Jan. 10. Across all 52 skating seasons, the median opening date is Jan. 1.
The average skating season is 50 days, but the record is 95 days (1971–1972 season).
It has become increasingly rare to have the canal open for skating ahead of Jan. 1.
A July 2021 risk assessment on the effects of climate change on the Rideau Canal Skateway warned that in the next decades, the skating season would be less than 40 days approximately 50 per cent of the time. The report said the opening of the skateway in December is unlikely to occur in the future.
The NCC has been working with researchers at Carleton University to collect data on the skateway and test options for ice management. Those options included a so-called slush cannon, which shoots freezing cold slush onto the surface of the canal to help build up a thicker layer of ice.
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle and The Canadian Press
Driver pulled from icy waters of Toronto's Keating Channel dies in hospital, police say
A driver who was submerged in icy waters for hours after a collision sent his vehicle into Keating Channel Saturday morning has died in hospital, Toronto police say.
Trump jealous of Trudeau because he's 'younger and way better looking': Scaramucci
If former U.S. president Donald Trump wins back the White House in the upcoming election, Canadian officials can likely expect an even rockier relationship with him than the last time around, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci says.
Get kids up-to-date on vaccinations, watch for signs of invasive Strep A, doctors say
The recent deaths of six children in Ontario and four children in British Columbia from a bacterial infection is grabbing parents' attention. Doctors say severe cases of invasive Group A streptococcal infection are extremely rare. Here's what to know.
An Israeli airstrike on the Syrian capital killed at least 5 Iranian advisers, officials say
An Israeli strike on the Syrian capital on Saturday destroyed a building used by the Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, killing at least five Iranians, Syrian and Iranian state media reported.
Here's how Canadians view big grocer Loblaw Co.: expert
After swift backlash from Canadians, Loblaw Co. reversed its decision to reduce discounts on expiring food, but the flip-flop showcases more than Canadians' desperation for lower prices, one expert says.
New York Islanders fire coach Lane Lambert, replace him with Patrick Roy
The New York Islanders fired coach Lane Lambert and replaced him with Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy on Saturday, a stunning midseason change behind the bench for the disappointing former Eastern Conference playoff contenders.
An ER doctor says you should think twice before letting your kids do these things
Tens of thousands of kids visit hospital emergency departments each year with preventable injuries. Here's some advice from a pediatric emergency department doctor to help avoid trips to the hospital.
International students in Canada: What do you wish you knew before moving?
Canada has been changing the way international students work, study and live. What do you wish you knew before coming to Canada? We want to hear from you.
'I lost my appetite': Cheeseburger served with waiver at Toronto restaurant
A visitor from the U.S. got more than they asked for at a Toronto hotel restaurant when they ordered a cheeseburger on Monday night that was served with a waiver on the side.
