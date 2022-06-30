Here's when you can see the RCMP Musical Ride in Ottawa this weekend

If you’re looking for a truly Canadian experience, the iconic RCMP Musical Ride returns with performances throughout the Canada Day long weekend at its home in Ottawa.

A troop of police officers and their horses will put on a show on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"This year’s show contains 24 riders, plus our officer in charge. It’s obviously choreographed equestrian skills set to music," Const. Scott Peever told CTV Nnews Ottawa during a media preview on Thursday.

"Looking forward to finally after COVID restrictions and lockdowns, being able to get back to meet the public to engage with them, and to show off part of their national police force."

The show set to music is a fan-favourite and is back for the first time since 2019.

"Well, we just came back from Saskatchewan and given the reception we had there, I would say it was missed," Const. Jackie Tessel said.

Putting on a choreographed shows with horses takes, "A lot of practice" Tessel said.

"We start practicing in January of the year for rehearsals and we start the tour season typically in May, so there’s several months there of preparation."

ADMISSION IS FREE

Admission to see the RCMP Musical Ride is free, but donations are being collected for the following groups.

July 1-2: "Cram the Carriage" - Non-perishable food items and cash donations will be collected in support of the Ottawa Food Bank.

July 3: The Ukrainian Canadian Congress will collect donations to support displaced Ukrainian families in Ottawa.

WHEN ARE THE SHOWS:

July 1: 2 p.m.

July 2: 6 p.m.

July 3: 6 p.m.

WHAT TO BRING / WHERE TO PARK

According to the RCMP Musical Ride info website:

Limited free parking available in a grassy field beside the Sir George-Étienne-Cartier Parkway; public transportation is encouraged

Performances will be held at the outdoor riding arena

Bring a blanket or lawn chair for comfort

Bring your own water and/or snacks; no food vendors on site

In the event of a show cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic or extreme weather, information will be posted on our website and on the RCMP National Division Facebook and Twitter accounts

We don't allow pets on the grounds during events, please keep your furry friends at home.

Service animals are permitted

LOCATION

The RCMP Musical Ride will be held at the Musical Ride Centre – RCMP Rockcliffe Stables at 1 Sandridge Road in Ottawa.