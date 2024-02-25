Here’s what you need to know about the Rideau Canal this Sunday

OTTAWA
    Skaters on the Rideau Canal Skateway are seen in this Feb. 24, 2024 image. (Sam Houpt/CTV News Ottawa) Skaters on the Rideau Canal Skateway are seen in this Feb. 24, 2024 image. (Sam Houpt/CTV News Ottawa)
    The National Capital Commission says despite Sunday's forecasted mild temperatures, the Rideau Canal Skateway is still open.

    It is open between Bank and Pretoria. It reopened Saturday at noon.

    While conditions remain variable, rentals are still not available, the NCC says on X.

    “The sun is out, the Rideau Canal Skateway is still open, get out there for another glide!” read the post.

    This will be the 10th skating day so far this year. The Skateway was closed earlier this week because of high temperatures.

    On saturday, the NCC said  it was hoping for "one last hurrah" for the Skateway this weekend.

    No ice is safe

    The NCC is asking people to stay in marked sections due to “uneven ice surface with rough patches and many pressure cracks.”

    Ice conditions are considered very good when there's a limited number of pressure cracks and rough areas, and when the overall ice is very hard and durable, reads the NCC's website.

    Meanwhile, the conditions become poor when temperatures rise, forming soft surface with several rough or “soft/wet spots.”

    More information about ice conditions and access points are available online.

    Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 1 C and a mix of sun and cloud on Sunday.

    The weather agency is forecasting a low of -3 C and 2 centimetres of snow at night.

    With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond

