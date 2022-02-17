Ottawa's interim police chief suggests it could take several days to "execute and achieve" its operation to end the ongoing occupation in downtown Ottawa.

It is Day 21 of the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration, with hundreds of vehicles continuing to block Wellington Street and roads around the Parliamentary Precinct. Late Wednesday, police sent a notice to demonstrators, saying, "You will face severe penalties" if they do not end the occupation on downtown streets.

"I will commit to council that we have a good, well-resourced plan that we will execute from now moving ahead to end the occupation in this city," Interim Police Chief Steve Bell told Council during a special meeting.

Bell adds that while police have a "methodical and well-resourced plan" to take back the downtown core and all occupied spaces in Ottawa, it will take time.

"It's not a quick turnaround. This is an operation that will take time over a number of days to actually execute and achieve," Bell said.

"Again, my deep desire is people leave our city. Those that are occupying our city, get in your vehicles and go home. We're starting to actually increase pressure on them and encourage them to leave our streets. My absolute hope is that they do that prior to us having to intervene."

Ottawa police issued a notice to demonstrators, warning they will face severe penalties if they do not remove their vehicle and/or property immediately from all unlawful protest sites.

"You will be arrested and charged with criminal offences including but not limited to mischief, and potentially charged with a variety of other non-criminal offences," police said.

"Your vehicle and property may be seized or removed. Your driver's licence may be suspended or cancelled."

Bell said he couldn't share operational details with council, but insisted police have worked with the RCMP and OPP to secure the resources needed for police operations.

“Our partners have been extremely cooperative and helpful to us in allowing us to amass the resources that we do require to mount such an operation," Bell said.

"We are continuing to build that capacity, we’re continuing to work with our partners to make sure before we entered into any sort of direct action that we would have the resources necessary in order to be able to do that.”

CITY MANAGER HAS CONFIDENCE IN OTTAWA POLICE

As the city approaches the fourth weekend of the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration in downtown Ottawa, the city manager said he's "feeling very confident" for the first time in a while that police can implement a plan.

"Have their been mistakes? Absolutely. Have there been some positive things that have been happening? Absolutely. Has it been perfect? No," City Manager Steve Kanellakos said.

"I think they're getting momentum. My sense is resources have come to the table and I'm feeling very confident for the first time in weeks that police are going to be able to take some action and implement the plan."

Ottawa Bylaw officers have issued 600 parking tickets over the past three days in the red zone, and 3,000 parking tickets since the start of the demonstration in downtown Ottawa on Jan. 28.

More than 40 vehicles have been towed from city streets.

CLOSURES IN OTTAWA

Several roads remain closed in downtown Ottawa due to the ongoing occupation.

Ottawa City Hall, the underground parking garage and the Rink of Dreams remain closed.

The Ottawa Public Library Main and Rideau branches are closed today.

Ottawa Public Health says the vaccination clinic at the University of Ottawa Minto Sports Complex will be closed today.

UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA

The University of Ottawa says in-person activities on the main campus will be suspended until Monday.

"In light of ongoing developments near Parliament Hill, the University has made the decision to move academic and administrative activities online until Monday morning February 21," uOttawa said in a statement on its website.

"This does not impact activities at Roger Guindon and the Lees Campus."

Parking lots on the main campus will be closed and access to some buildings will be restricted.