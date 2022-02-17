A winter storm is heading towards the capital and is expected to begin tonight. Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Ottawa.

There is also a special weather statement in effect for the capital. Total rainfall amounts of 10-25 mm are possible by this afternoon.

The rain will then turn into snow this afternoon as temperatures drop, and 20-30 cm of snow is expected to fall by tomorrow morning.

If you’re driving in Ottawa tonight you will want to be careful – heavy snow is expected and up to 2-4 cm per hour may fall at times.

Today’s forecast high is 8 C, but temperatures will fall throughout the day. Temperatures will drop to -11 C overnight, but it will feel more like -20 C with the wind chill.

The snow will end tomorrow morning. It will be windy on Friday, and gusts of up to 50 km/h are expected in the afternoon.

The snow will begin again in the evening and temperatures will drop to -15 C overnight.

On Saturday – expect more snow and a high of -3 C.