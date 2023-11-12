Here's what you can buy for the average home price of $721,600 in nine Ottawa neighbourhoods this fall
The Ottawa Real Estate Board says October's home sales showed a typical fall lull, with home sales down 2.7 per cent from October 2022.
The average price for a single-family home was $721,600 in Ottawa in October, up 2.2 per cent from a year ago. The average price of all homes sold in Ottawa was $660,836 last month, up 2.9 per cent from October 2022.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you can buy for the average price of a single-family home in nine Ottawa neighbourhoods this fall.
Alta Vista
This three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Alta Vista's Faircrest Heights neighbourhood is on the market for $726,500. The home is located on Mountbatten Avenue.
"This brick bungalow faces south, giving you sunlight in your rear yard all day long. When you step through the front door, you are welcomed by a kitchen that leads to the dining and open concept living room," the listing on Realtor.ca says.
"The living room has a lovely fireplace and a gorgeous oversized window that allow for tons of natural morning light. Down the hall, you will find 2 generously sized bedrooms and a large master with a full bath. This home has a very traditional layout and would be perfect for a family or couple that is downsizing."
The listing says the home is close to schools, hospitals and public transportation.
This three-bedroom home on Mountbatten Avenue is for sale for $726,500. (Realtor.ca/website)
Barrhaven
A three bedroom, two-bathroom single-family home on Pheasant Run Drive is on the market for $724,900.
"From the stunning new kitchen to all refreshed bathrooms, hardwood, pot lights, quartz, gas range, finished basement and amazing 3-season gazebo, this home will capture you," the listing on Realtor.ca says.
This home for sale on Pheasant Run Drive has three-bedrooms, three-bathrooms and a three-season gazebo. (Realtor.ca/website)
Blackburn Hamlet
"Welcome to this piece of heaven where you have a great lot in a stable community," says the listing on Realtor.ca.
The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home on Wedgewood Crescent is for sale at $718,500.
"The main floor has rooms to gather the family or friends in front of the fireplace or around the table in this luminous dining room. This charming property is walking distance to groceries, pharmacy, schools and more."
This home on Wedgewood Crescent is on the market for $718,500. The listing on Realtor.ca calls the home the "perfect living situation for a family." (Realtor.ca/website)
Centretown
"Live and work in beautiful Centretown," says the listing on Realtor.ca.
"This wonderfully updated 2-storey, three bedroom/two bath home features a spacious living/dining room, large kitchen with loads of potential, main floor family room with wood burning fireplace, new main floor laundry facilities and plenty of hardwood."
The home on Cooper Street is listed at $719,900.
This updated two-storey, three-bedroom home on Cooper Street in Ottawa is on the market for $719,900. (Realtor.ca/website)
Kanata
This four-bedroom detached home on Halkirk Avenue is on the market for $729,900.
"The open-concept design on the main level creates an inviting atmosphere, ideal for both daily living and entertaining. Large windows let in tons of natural light, highlighted by the brand new vinyl flooring throughout the main floor," the listing on Realtor.ca says.
"Working kitchen with three brand new stainless steel appliances, peninsula with chef's sink overlooking eating area and patio doors to fully fenced rear yard. Four spacious bedrooms, including a large primary with en suite bath and two double closets."
The home includes a two-car garage and three bathrooms.
A four-bedroom, three-bathroom home for sale on Halkirk Avenue in Kanata. The home includes a two car garage with a freshly paved driveway. (Realtor.ca/website)
Kenson Park
"What a location! What a home!" says the listing on Realtor.ca.
The home on Adirondack Drive has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and is for sale at $724,900.
"This home is money, honey! A great-looking bungalow with a fabulous layout plus a rare two-car garage included - an oversized fully fenced lot, a large sun/mudroom, a front porch to relax on, hardwood floors, a spacious layout plus an entrance to a lower level that offers endless potential."
The home is near the Queensway-Carleton Hospital, Algonquin College and College Square.
A home is for sale on Adirondack Drive in Ottawa for $724,900. The home includes hardwood floors and a spacious layout, according to the listing. (Realtor.ca/website)
Mooney's Bay/Revelstoke
On the market for $719,000, this home on Blanchard Crescent has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
"Extremely well sought after neighbourhood. Just steps from the river," says the listing on Realtor.ca.
"Two stunning recently renovated full baths. Mostly newer windows. Bright & sunny kitchen opens to a huge deck. Living & dining rooms with floor to ceiling picture windows. Roomy Primary & 2nd bedrooms both with patio doors opening to the spacious private balcony."
This home on Blanchard Crescent in Ottawa is for sale at $719,900. It includes a massive lot. (Realtor.ca/website)
Orleans
This home on Viseneau Drive in the Chateauneuf neighbourhood of Orleans has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It's on the market for $729,900.
"Situated on a generous corner lot in the sought-after Chateauneuf neighbourhood, this three-bedroom bungalow offers not just a home, but a lifestyle," says the listing on Realtor.ca. "Hardwood floors flow seamlessly throughout the entire bungalow, infusing the principal rooms with classic elegance.
"A spacious living room with a wood-burning fireplace invites you to unwind in a relaxed atmosphere and a separate formal dining room beckons for gatherings and special occasions."
The main bedroom includes a four piece en suite.
A three-bedroom home on Viseneau Drive in Orleans is for sale at $729,900. (Realtor.ca/website)
Parkway Park
This home on Parkway Drive within walking distance to the soon-to-be extended O-Train line is for sale at $710,000.
"The main floor features a bright living/dining room with hardwood floors, family bathroom and a large kitchen including washer/dryer combo. Main floor features 3 good size bedrooms with ample sized closet," the listing on Realtor.ca says.
"The basement with 3 bedrooms and separate entrance offers a full bathroom, kitchen and laundry room. Live upstairs and let your basement tenant pay your mortgage!"
This home on Parkway Drive in Ottawa is for sale at $710,000. (Realtor.ca/website)
